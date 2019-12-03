Stream AFL LIVE Overseas

Get WatchAFL, the official international streaming partner of the AFL, and stream every match of the Toyota AFL Premiership and Finals Series LIVE and on-demand when you’re overseas.

Stream every game live and on-demand

Watch every game of the Toyota AFL Premiership including the Finals and Grand Final LIVE or on-demand from overseas.

AFL on your favourite devices

Stream on your compatible mobile, tablet, computer, or TV (using Airplay or Chromecast), wherever you’ve got internet connection outside Australia.

More than just the games

Enjoy in-depth news and analysis with access to the FOX FOOTY channel.

Stream for a week or a year

With weekly, monthly or annual subscriptions, and Finals passes available - you can choose an option to suit your time overseas.

Hide the scores until you’re ready

Watching the match LIVE overseas isn’t always an option. With the hide scores feature, you can watch the game on-demand when you’re ready, without knowing the result.

Watch matches offline

Need entertainment while you’re travelling between destinations with no internet connection? Store a match or show within the app and watch offline.

Get WatchAFL

*WatchAFL not available in Australia. Requires internet and compatible device. Data charges may apply.