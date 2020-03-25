Prevention of Disordered Eating in Australian Football

The AFL have established a working party that are united in establishing an industry position, along with supporting policy and practice guidelines for the primary prevention of eating disorders. The project will work to improve the identification and management of disordered eating and eating disorders in AFL, AFLW and Talent Pathways Players. The working party includes expert psychologists, dieticians, academics, allied health and sports physicians, as well as AIS and AFLPA representatives and members with lived experience of eating disorders.

The working party have been tasked with key strategic priorities, that include industry leadership, best practice guidance and capacity development, response networks, and policy support.

Click here to learn more about this initiative