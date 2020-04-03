In communities that have been impacted by suicide, football clubs are often part of the community response. This Guide aims to help Clubs and Club leaders prepare for critical incidents such as suicide and support their members to respond safely to a suicide in ways that minimise the risks of suicide exposure in Club community. It outlines clear and practical steps in supporting its community, as well as checklists, communication templates, and things to avoid.

The Suicide Response Plan Check list

The checklist outlines the key actions for a club to take in response to a death by suicide. It provides a quick call to action, with further information about the response found in the full guide.