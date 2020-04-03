 

Our How to Seek Help Tool can help you identify the signs of mental health challenges early and help you find help. 

  • There are many different mental health services. 
  • The mental health continuum is a useful way of understanding our mental health changes over time in response to different stressors and experiences.
  • We can all move up and down the mental health continuum.
  • When should you reach out for help? The earlier the better.
  • If you are struggling or experiencing mental ill-health, reach out for professional help. 
How to Seek Help for Your Mental Health

 