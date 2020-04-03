Our How to Seek Help Tool can help you identify the signs of mental health challenges early and help you find help.

There are many different mental health services.

The mental health continuum is a useful way of understanding our mental health changes over time in response to different stressors and experiences.

We can all move up and down the mental health continuum.

When should you reach out for help? The earlier the better.

If you are struggling or experiencing mental ill-health, reach out for professional help.