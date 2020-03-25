The Social Emotional and Cultural Wellbeing Framework for the AFL Industry was developed to guide all Club and Industry members on the importance of social emotional and cultural wellbeing for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and staff.

The intention for this Framework is to:

Introduce a Social Emotional and Cultural Wellbeing model contextualised for the AFL - Our Strength

Guide the design, development and implementation of social emotional and cultural wellbeing support systems for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander player

Guide and support healthcare and wellbeing staff in delivering culturally responsive services to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players

Guide the social emotional and cultural wellbeing practice of Indigenous Player Development Managers (IPDMs)

The protection and strengthening of wellbeing for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players is a primary focus area for the AFL Industry Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy 2024-2027.