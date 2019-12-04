Terms of Use: 2020 Season Pass for AFL Live Pass

We know you’re keen to start watching, but first here’s the legal stuff. It’s a good idea to have a read so you’re across how the 2020 Season Pass for AFL Live Pass (“Season Pass”) works. If you’re a Telstra mobile customer with a current Telstra post-paid mobile, pre-paid mobile or mobile broadband plan, a Season Pass is included as part of your post-paid plan or when you maintain a $30+ active pre-paid recharge.

You can activate your Season Pass until 31 December 2020 using your compatible Telstra mobile or tablet on the Telstra mobile network, by downloading the AFL Live Official app from the app stores (data charges apply) and following the prompts. Video data usage for the Season Pass is unmetered within Australia when using your compatible Telstra device on the Telstra mobile network.

Post-paid customers who remain on an eligible post-paid plan can keep watching until 31 January 2021.

Pre-paid customers can keep watching until 31 January 2021 or 60 days from your last $30+ recharge, whichever is earlier. You must continue to recharge at least $30 on a Telstra Pre-Paid offer in order to continue accessing the Season Pass until 31 January 2021.

Your Season Pass can only be used in Australia.

A Season Pass will not replace or cancel any existing AFL in-app subscription with a Google Play or App Store purchase. Please refer to our FAQs for more information.

For compatible devices or more information, visit our FAQs.

Terms of Use: AFL Live Pass Subscribers (subscribed via afl.com.au)

IMPORTANT NOTICE

From 5th December 2019, we will no longer support AFL Live Pass subscriptions purchased via afl.com.au/livepass. AFL Live Pass will only be available via the AFL Live Official App.

If you have purchased a Weekly or Monthly AFL Live Pass subscription via afl.com.au/livepass, your weekly or monthly subscription will be cancelled and will no longer work from 5th December 2019.

If you have purchased an Annual AFL Live Pass subscription via afl.com.au/livepass, your annual subscription service will be cancelled from 5th December 2019. However, we will automatically extend your subscription via the AFL Live Official app until 31 December 2020 without additional charge, allowing you to log onto the AFL Live Official app and website to access premium content until 31 December 2020.

You can subscribe via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store within the AFL Live Official App for $4.99 per week, $16.99 per month or $99.99 for an annual pass.

If you purchase a subscription through your app store, you can link your Live Pass to now access premium content on multiple supported devices and the AFL website. Please see instructions on how to link your Live Pass.

AFL Live Pass will continue to be included in all Telstra consumer mobile plans, or when Telstra pre-paid customers maintain a minimum $30 recharge so that Telstra customers can stream matches live, fast and data free.

Your subscription can be managed (i.e.: subscription upgrade or cancellation) by going to Manage My AFL Live Pass or My Account self-care after purchase through afl.com.au or the AFL Live Official app.

Terms of Use: AFL Live Pass Vouchers

AFL Live Pass Vouchers (Vouchers) may be given away by Telstra, the AFL, AFL Clubs or third parties as part of promotional or advertising campaigns.

Vouchers consist of unique codes that must be registered as part of your AFL Live Pass subscription process in order to redeem the corresponding credit value

To redeem a voucher, you must be a new AFL Live Pass customer with a Telstra Digital Identity and use the voucher before its expiry date.

The expiry date of the Voucher will be confirmed when the Voucher is registered on the Service. On the date of expiration, the expiry will take effect from midnight AEST. Vouchers may not be refunded either in whole or in part. After expiration any unused credit may not be reclaimed. Vouchers may not be redeemed for cash.

To redeem your AFL Live Pass voucher code, please visit: https://id.afl.com.au/livepass

Terms of Use: AFL Live Pass Subscribers (subscribed via Google Play or the Apple App Store)

The Apple App Store or Google Play subscription will not replace or overwrite any existing AFL Live Pass subscription.

Apple App Store Subscribers

If you have an issue to resolve with your subscription, you should contact the Apple App Store.

Once you have purchased a subscription via the App Store, you will be able to access premium content for a recurring fee of $4.99 every 7 days, $16.99 every month, or $99.99 for the first year (365 days), to your nominated credit card or Telstra account, until you cancel your subscription. Customers who purchased a Live Pass prior to 28th March 2017 the Monthly Pass and Annual Pass prices will be $14.99 and $89.99 until you cancel.

New customers can enjoy a free two week trial with a Weekly, Monthly or Annual subscription. The AFL Live Pass can be cancelled at any point during or after the trial.

After the free two week trial period, you will be automatically billed $4.99 every 7 days, $16.99 every month, or $99.99 for the first year (365 days), to your nominated credit card, until you cancel your subscription.

Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. To switch off your auto-renewal you need to open Settings on your Device, navigate to iTunes & App Store, and login to your Apple ID, where you can make changes to your subscription.

You will be automatically billed within 24 hours of the end of your current subscription period. The auto-renewal function may be turned off by going to the App Store or iTunes Account Settings after purchase. http://support.apple.com/kb/ht4098 .

When you purchase either a Weekly, Monthly or Annual subscription, your purchase is via the Apple App Store not with Telstra. If you have a billing issue to resolve, you should contact the Apple App Store.

When you subscribe to the AFL Live Official App Weekly, Monthly or Annual Pass, you agree, as the relevant mobile service account holder, to Telstra and its related bodies corporate collecting and using the location of your mobile handset to provide you with game coverage.

Google Play Store Subscribers

If you have an issue to resolve, with your subscription, you should contact the Google Play Store.

Once you have purchased a subscription via the Google Play Store, you will be able to access premium content for a recurring fee of $4.99 every 7 days, $16.99 every month, or $99.99 for the first year (365 days), to your nominated credit card or Telstra account, until you cancel your subscription. Customers who purchased a Live Pass prior to 28th March 2017 the Monthly Pass and Annual Pass prices will be $14.99 and $89.99 until you cancel.

New customers can enjoy a free two week trial with a Weekly, Monthly or Annual subscription. The AFL Live Pass can be cancelled at any point during or after the trial.

After the free two week trial period, you will be automatically billed $4.99 every 7 days, $16.99 every month, or $99.99 for the first year (365 days), to your nominated credit card, until you cancel your subscription.

You will automatically be billed within 24-hours of the current period. The auto-renewal function may be turned off by going to Google Play Store App > My Apps > Subscriptions after purchase.

http://support.google.com/googleplay/bin/answer.py?hl=en&answer=2476088 .

When you purchase either a weekly or yearly subscription, your purchase is via the Google Play Store not with Telstra. If you have a billing issue to resolve, you should contact the Google Play Store.

Terms of Use: The AFL Live Official App

By downloading this application, you accept the following terms. If you don't agree to be bound by these terms, you must not download this application.

Airplay: Airplay Mirroring and any form of external video output of streamed content is not permitted and is not provided as part of any AFL Live Pass.

Telstra’s agreement with the AFL restricts the display of live match videos to a 7 inch screen size. Match highlights and match replays are available for viewing in full screen size 12 hours after the match conclusion.

Live match videos are only available to users watching in Australia and New Zealand. Screen size restrictions apply for live match videos as vision produced by the broadcasters is currently filmed in 16:9 ratio. This may appear full screen on your device, provided it is 7 inches or less, or may cause black borders at the top and bottom of your screen. When you subscribe to the AFL Live Official App Weekly, Monthly or Annual Pass, you agree, as the relevant mobile service account holder, to Telstra and its related bodies corporate collecting and using the location of your mobile handset to provide you with game coverage.

Standard data charges apply when downloading or using the AFL Live Official App. Video data usage is unmetered only for eligible Telstra customers.

Network Connectivity

This Application requires Network Connectivity to function properly. Please note that poor signal quality (dependent on your location and service provider) may slow down or prevent the Application from working at optimum speed. If you have concerns regarding the quality of your signal strength, please contact your mobile network service provider directly.



Unmetering

Standard data charges apply when downloading or using the app. Video data usage is currently unmetered only for certain Telstra customers in respect of supported devices.





Video data usage is only unmetered for the following Telstra services:

BigPond ADSL/Cable/NBN

Telstra mobile handsets / tablets with any Telstra SIM (excluding International Roaming)

Telstra Mobile Broadband (Dongles and mobile Wi-Fi hotspots) with any Telstra SIM (excluding BigPond Wireless Broadband and International Roaming)

Telstra services excluded from unmetering:

BigPond Wireless Broadband

International Roaming

Telstra Business Broadband

BigPond Internet (Dial Up/ Satellite/ Hourly Plans)

Telstra Air

Note: When accessing premium content, a connection charge may apply while accessing the live content server



Location Services

This Application requires location services to be enabled on your device to determine which matches provided by the Channel 7 Network is applicable to your location.

Multiple device compatibility

Multiple device compatibility allows your subscription to be shared across compatible devices linked to your Telstra ID. Telstra ID creates a ‘single sign-on' ID for AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.



Supported Devices

The below iOS devices running iOS version 11 and above:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 pro

iPad (5th generation +)

iPad air 2

iPad pro

The below Android devices running version 6 and above:

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1

Privacy

You agree:

Telstra may collect your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Statement, including in order to provide this service to you; and

Telstra may use and disclose your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Statement, including for any purposes necessary to provide you with this service.

A copy of our Privacy Statement is located at http://www.telstra.com.au/privacy/index.htm.

Full T&C's available

The full Telstra terms are available in Our Customer Terms available at most Telstra shops or at http://www.telstra.com.au/customer-terms/home-family/telstra-mobile/bigpond-mobile-services/. Content you can access depends on your handset and coverage areas. Some content is provided by third parties. To the extent permitted by law we are not responsible for third party content and do not promise its accuracy, suitability or quality.