Jaeger O'Meara and Michael Walters celebrate a goal during the R22 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Schultz and Sam Sturt combined for nine goals as Fremantle demolished West Coast by 101 points in a one-sided Western Derby.

The Dockers conceded the first two goals of the game before going on a scoring rampage, notching up 17 consecutive majors before eventually running out easy 20.14 (134) to 4.9 (33) winners.

After kicking their second goal at the 15-minute mark of the opening term, the Eagles didn't score another until early in the final quarter through Andrew Gaff.

The result was the Eagles' biggest derby loss in history, eclipsing a 75-point defeat in 2010.

And there could be more pain to come with gun forward Oscar Allen leaving the field late in the game with what appeared to be an elbow injury.

Schultz put in a best-on-ground performance with five goals from 24 disposals, while Sturt added four.

00:32

Jackson feeds Schultz with textbook ruck work

Lachie Schultz scores from the stoppage after a sensational ruck tap from Luke Jackson

Luke Jackson was again excellent, finishing with 19 disposals, a goal and 26 hitouts, while Andrew Brayshaw (33) and Caleb Serong (30) were the biggest ball-winners on the night.

Rising Star nominee Jye Amiss kicked four goals and was a lively presence in the forward line.

For the Eagles, Tim Kelly was their best player with 26 touches and a goal.

