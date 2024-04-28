More than 400,000 people attended matches in round seven

A general view of the MCG crowd on Anzac Day, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is thrilled to announce that fans have come together to recognise and celebrate the Anzac spirit across Round 7, breaking attendance records for the second highest ever attended round with 408,433 fans attending matches.

This milestone marks the third time in history a round has surpassed 400,000 attendees and the second time this season alongside Round 1 (413,405).

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the occasion of Anzac Day saw football fans turning flocking to Stadiums.

Port Adelaide players run onto Adelaide Oval in R7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"The recognition of service men and women across the country was paramount this weekend with football fans coming out in droves to honour and pay tribute to the Anzac spirit," said Mr Dillon.

"Footy is thriving in our communities and we’re thrilled to see more record-breaking crowds this year. As the 2024 Toyota Premiership Season continues, we're in for great games and a fiercer competition than ever.

"On behalf of the AFL, I want to thank our fans, our venues and clubs and look forward to seeing more of you at the footy.”



Top 10 attended rounds all-time

1. Rd 1 2024 – 413,405

2. Rd 7 2024 - 408,433

3. Rd 1 2017 - 400,401

4. Rd 3 2018 - 393,537

5. Rd 1 2023 – 392,248

6. Rd 5 2017 - 391,980

7. Rd 5 2018 - 381,880

8. Rd 1 2019 – 380,789

9. Rd 1 2018 – 375,564

10. Rd 2 2023 – 373,541



Match attendances, Round Seven

Richmond v Melbourne – 72,840

Collingwood v Essendon– 93,644

GWS GIANTS v Brisbane Lions – 13,080

Port Adelaide v St Kilda – 40,306

North Melbourne v Adelaide Crows – 5,365

Geelong Cats v Carlton – 87,775

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs – 45,931

Gold Coast SUNS v West Coast Eagles – 11,440

Hawthorn v Sydney Swans – 38,052