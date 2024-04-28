The AFL is thrilled to announce that fans have come together to recognise and celebrate the Anzac spirit across Round 7, breaking attendance records for the second highest ever attended round with 408,433 fans attending matches.
This milestone marks the third time in history a round has surpassed 400,000 attendees and the second time this season alongside Round 1 (413,405).
AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the occasion of Anzac Day saw football fans turning flocking to Stadiums.
"The recognition of service men and women across the country was paramount this weekend with football fans coming out in droves to honour and pay tribute to the Anzac spirit," said Mr Dillon.
"Footy is thriving in our communities and we’re thrilled to see more record-breaking crowds this year. As the 2024 Toyota Premiership Season continues, we're in for great games and a fiercer competition than ever.
"On behalf of the AFL, I want to thank our fans, our venues and clubs and look forward to seeing more of you at the footy.”
Top 10 attended rounds all-time
1. Rd 1 2024 – 413,405
2. Rd 7 2024 - 408,433
3. Rd 1 2017 - 400,401
4. Rd 3 2018 - 393,537
5. Rd 1 2023 – 392,248
6. Rd 5 2017 - 391,980
7. Rd 5 2018 - 381,880
8. Rd 1 2019 – 380,789
9. Rd 1 2018 – 375,564
10. Rd 2 2023 – 373,541
Match attendances, Round Seven
Richmond v Melbourne – 72,840
Collingwood v Essendon– 93,644
GWS GIANTS v Brisbane Lions – 13,080
Port Adelaide v St Kilda – 40,306
North Melbourne v Adelaide Crows – 5,365
Geelong Cats v Carlton – 87,775
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs – 45,931
Gold Coast SUNS v West Coast Eagles – 11,440
Hawthorn v Sydney Swans – 38,052