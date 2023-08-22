Jonathon Ceglar during Geelong's match against Richmond in R9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG ruckman Jonathon Ceglar has announced his retirement, effective immediately, after 13 seasons in the AFL at three clubs.

Originally pre-listed by Gold Coast before being immediately traded to Collingwood in 2010, Ceglar never cracked the senior side at the Magpies and was delisted in 2012 before landing at Hawthorn.

WHO’S CALLED IT QUITS 2023’s retirements and delistings

He played 101 times for the Hawks and was at the club for their premiership treble in 2013, 2014 and 2015, although he never played a Grand Final. He cruelly missed the 2014 decider after playing in the qualifying and preliminary finals, making way for Ben McEvoy for the Hawks' massive win over the Swans on the last Saturday of September.

Traded to the Cats at the end of 2021, Ceglar played nine games for Geelong, including six this year.

He finishes his career with 110 AFL games to his name.

Sam Draper and Jon Ceglar do battle during the round one clash between Essendon and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on March 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

"I have loved every minute of my career and feel fortunate to have represented three great clubs," he said.

"I'm grateful to have played the game for as long as I have and while I would have loved to have played on, my body hasn't allowed me to continue.

"Playing footy for 13 years has been a significant part of my life, I can't thank Hawthorn Football Club enough and the people I met there, and then to be able to come to Geelong later in my footy career has been one of the best decisions I've made."