Adam Treloar celebrates a goal during the R19 match between Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on July 21, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THE MANAGER of Western Bulldogs star Adam Treloar has emphatically shut down murmurs that he could seek a move to Queensland this off-season.

There had been suggestions that Treloar was open to the prospect of moving north during the Trade Period. His partner Kim Ravaillion plays for Super Netball team the Queensland Firebirds.

Treloar has already represented three clubs, playing 79 games for Greater Western Sydney as well as 94 for Collingwood and 57 for the Bulldogs across his 12-year career.

However, speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Treloar's manager Tim Hazell from Vivid Sport emphatically denied the prospect of the contracted Dog moving to a fourth team later this year.

"It's fascinating," Hazell said.

"He's almost the gift that just keeps giving. I continually get calls about Adam and murmurs of him getting back up to Queensland. It's not true. The phone has been going pretty consistently the last couple of weeks and it's in overdrive at the moment. But Adam loves the Bulldogs, he doesn't want to go anywhere.

"I'm really happy to put on record that he'll be at the Western Bulldogs next year and he'll see out his career there. Unless something does drastically change … but, right now, Adam Treloar loves the Doggies. He wants success.

"But the situation with Kim is that she's contracted next year for the Firebirds. She loves it, they've got a fantastic relationship and they've got a gorgeous daughter. It works. It probably doesn't look from the outside like it could work, but it does. They're a great couple, they're super competitive, and Adam is in a good place."