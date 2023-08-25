Collingwood will finish on top of the ladder after its huge 70-point win over Essendon

Jordan De Goey (left) and Bobby Hill celebrate a goal during the match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST what the doctor ordered.

Time will tell if the dreaded wobbles were misdiagnosed, but Collingwood has sealed the minor premiership for the first time since 2011 in emphatic fashion after demolishing Essendon by 70 points at the MCG on Friday night.

After dropping three of the four games since all but being assured of a home qualifying final following the round 19 win over Port Adelaide, the Magpies put the game to bed by quarter-time and will now enter September with confidence after defeating their arch-rivals 16.5 (101) to 3.13 (31).

BOMBERS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Six days after being embarrassed by 126 points by Greater Western Sydney in a mini elimination final, the Bombers were mathematically still alive in the finals race to start the night, but didn't turn up early and put their fans through another tortuous watch to end the season.

Collingwood kicked all eight goals in the first quarter, and the first 11 goals of the game, before the Bombers finally got on the board 50 minutes into the game.

After conceding 100 points in each of the past three weeks – after doing that only twice in the first 20 rounds and only twice in 2022 – a ruthless Collingwood banked a 35th win from Craig McRae's first 48 games in charge to finish on top of the ladder.

Learn More 08:09

Jordan De Goey will hit September in form after torching Essendon around the ball with 27 disposals, eight inside 50s, 524m gained and a goal, while Jack Ginnivan and Brody Mihocek hit the scoreboard with three goals each and Tom Mitchell (33 touches, seven clearances) rolled his sleeves up and found plenty of the ball in tight.

Alarms must have been sounding in Brad Scott's box early after De Goey lit the fuse inside 60 seconds, slotting a shot on the run from just inside 50 to send an early warning.

Learn More 00:39

When Mihocek went back and slotted his second goal 19 minutes into the first quarter, both sets of supporters erupted. The Collingwood faithful sensed an easy kill with a fourth straight goal, while the Bombers fans applauded the early arrival of Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti after Kaine Baldwin failed a concussion test.

After a week of focus on the Magpies' wobbles, they were clinical across the first 30 minutes, kicking 8.1 to 0.2 – the biggest opening quarter under McRae – on the back of 19-7 inside 50s.

Things went from bad to worse early in the second quarter when Josh Daicos mopped up a messy passage 11 minutes in and converted on the run.

Learn More 01:06

Collingwood had the first 10 goals on the board and a thick crowd on the final Friday night of the home and away season started to thin. Then Pat Lipinski made it 11-to-none 13 minutes into the second quarter and the deep, ethereal Collingwood chant swept through the MCG.

It took until the 20 minute mark of the second quarter for Essendon to finally kick a goal after Kyle Langford hit Sam Weideman inside the goal square to stop the rot after an insipid first 50 minutes.

Learn More 00:47

Essendon put up a brief fight, kicking back-to-back goals, but Mihocek kicked his third after the half-time siren to give Collingwood a 58-point lead by the time the Auskick kids ran onto the ground.

The Magpies injected Fin Macrae into the fray at the start of the third quarter, with Jamie Elliott taken off with a corked quad. Collingwood didn't kick a goal for the first half of the third quarter, but neither did Essendon.

It took a moment of synergy between Ginnivan and Bobby Hill to kick the first goal of the second half, amid a quarter where Essendon kicked 0.6.

Learn More 00:45

Ginnivan nailed his third goal from a set shot after receiving a free kick for a high tackle following a tackle by Mason Redman that saw the goal sneak's white headband ripped off his head. Much like the third quarter, the final stanza fizzled out.

Learn More 01:39

After starting the season 4-1 and reaching the mid-season bye 8-5 following the King's Birthday eve win over Carlton – the Bombers were the last team to beat the Blues – Scott's first season in charge ends 11-12 with the win over Adelaide the only decent performance alongside unconvincing wins over North Melbourne and West Coast in the second half of the season.

It will mean another summer of introspection at Tullamarine after making sweeping changes last off-season.

For Collingwood, not much more could have gone to plan. Now the real stuff starts.

Jack's back and primed for finals

Jack Ginnivan kicked three goals or more seven times during his breakout 2022 campaign. He hadn't done it once in 2023 before Friday night. The 20-year-old cult figure was in everything against Essendon, kicking three goals, dishing off three more to go with 17 disposals. After starting the season in the VFL and spending 10 weeks out of the side through winter, Ginnivan returned as the sub in round 22 and now looks set to play a role in September.

Learn More 02:04

No fairytale finish for 'Walla'

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti returned for a farewell game on Friday night almost 12 months after making a backflip on his decision to retire midway through last year. The 30-year-old has provided Bombers fans with so many memorable days and nights across the journey. He didn't quite get the fairytale finish, but entered the game much earlier than expected after Kaine Baldwin departed in the first quarter.

Learn More 01:24

In like Fin

Fin Macrae had to wait the entire home and away season to get another senior opportunity, despite a strong season in the VFL. The 21-year-old started as the sub but then entered the game at the start of the third quarter to replace Jamie Elliott. In his first game since the final game of the 2022 home and away season, Macrae finished with eight touches and seven tackles to show he can be called upon next month if required.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Bobby and De Goey mark return with electric opener Collingwood fans get treated to the best start possible as Bobby Hill and Jordan De Goey combine for the opening goal

01:24 Dons youngster subbed early as 'Walla' enters contest Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti gets injected into his final AFL game earlier than expected, after Kaine Baldwin is forced off

01:06 Daicos delivers the goods after Bombers fans vent fury Josh Daicos nails a ripping shot after a crunching tackle from Mason Redman goes unrewarded

00:47 Essendon earns its much-anticipated first as faithful rejoices Sam Weideman and Kyle Langford give Bombers' fans a couple of goals to cheer in an otherwise gloomy opening half

00:45 Bursting Hill thrills with sublime wheels and skill Bobby Hill puts on the jets and slams through another for the hot Pies

01:39 Fly's cheeky celebration after Ginnivan earns high free kick Collingwood coach Craig McRae lets his feelings be known after Jack Ginnivan is awarded a free kick for this high tackle

00:47 McStay's sneaky soccer just creeps through The Magpies burst out of the middle and find another crafty major through Dan McStay

08:09 Highlights: Essendon v Collingwood The Bombers and Magpies clash in round 24

02:04 Ginnivan catches the eye at the perfect time Jack Ginnivan produces a stirring performance with three goals and a host of assists to further solidify his selection on the eve of finals

08:07 Full post-match, R24: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 24's match against Essendon

08:56 Full post-match, R24: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round 24's match against Collingwood

ESSENDON 0.2 2.4 2.10 3.13 (31)

COLLINGWOOD 8.1 12.2 14.3 16.5 (101)

GOALS

Essendon: Weideman 2, Langford

Collingwood: Ginnivan 3, Mihocek 3, Elliott 2, Cameron, Daicos, De Goey, Hill, Lipinski, McStay, Mitchell, Pendlebury

BEST

Essendon: Merrett, Redman, Parish, Laverde

Collingwood: De Goey, Ginnivan, J.Daicos, Mitchell, Mihocek, Crisp

INJURIES

Essendon: Kaine Baldwin (concussion)

Collingwood: Jamie Elliott (corked quad)

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (replaced Kaine Baldwin in the first quarter)

Collingwood: Fin Macrae (replaced Jamie Elliott at half-time)

Crowd: 74,344 at the MCG