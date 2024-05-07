Out-of-contract Lion Hugh McCluggage has a long-term offer from Brisbane in front of him, as well as extensive interest from Victorian clubs

Hugh McCluggage celebrates with fans after Brisbane defeated Melbourne at MCG in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

IN DEMAND Brisbane midfielder Hugh McCluggage says he "loves" the Lions and living in Queensland but is in no rush to make a decision about his long-term future.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last month, McCluggage, who is a restricted free agent and out of contract at season's end, has a long-term offer from Brisbane in front of him, as well as extensive interest from Victorian clubs.

Now eight rounds into the season, the Lions vice-captain said he was happy with negotiations between the club and his manager.

"We both know where I sit," McCluggage said on Tuesday.

"I love it here. I really enjoy playing footy with this group and living in Queensland.

"I think we both want to get something done, but it's taking it's time and that's ok.

"It's just simmering away in the background, and I'm focussed on playing as well as I can and making sure we continue to build our form."

Cam Rayner, Brandon Starcevich, Harris Andrews and Hugh McCluggage sing the team song after Brisbane's win over North Melbourne at Norwood Oval in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

McCluggage, from South Warrnambool and taken with pick No.3 in the 2016 Draft, has been central to the Lions' rise from the AFL doldrums.

His arrival coincided with that of coach Chris Fagan and began a revival for the Queensland club.

"I'm proud I've got to this stage where I'm hoping to sign for a longer period of time and set myself up, but there's things that have to be worked through," he said.

"Every other contract I've signed, I've been pretty flexible in when that's happened.

"It's not concerning me at all, and I don't think it's concerning anyone else or affecting the way we go about things.

"You sign until the end of the year for a reason, so that you have that time to work through things."

McCluggage has been in the top three of Brisbane's best and fairest the past five seasons and is having another strong campaign in 2024, coming off 31 disposals in a win over Gold Coast on Sunday night.