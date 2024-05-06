Logan Morris had a debut game to remember after receiving a late call-up to play in the QClash, having already played in the VFL game that day

Logan Morris celebrates a goal during the match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TWO games in one day, a huge feed at McDonalds between them, and wearing someone else's boots – that were too small – for your AFL debut.

Hollywood script writers would struggle to come up with a story as good as that of Logan Morris playing his first game for Brisbane on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old started his day by playing for the Lions' VFL team against Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena at 12.05pm.

Having covered 13km in the heavy loss, Morris, as one of three emergencies for the senior team, then made his way to the Gabba just in case he was required for the QClash.

But not before stopping off at McDonald's at around 4pm to re-fuel.

"I went for, it's a big order here, a barbecue Angus meal, six nuggets on the side, and a frappe," Morris told reporters at the end of his incredible day.

After arriving at the Gabba at 5pm, still not expecting to play, he consumed some soup made by club doctor Paul McConnell, to top up.

It wasn't long before the real drama began.

Morris, Darcy Fort and Jarryd Lyons were sitting in the change-rooms as news filtered through that Brandon Starcevich had hurt his calf in the warm-up, just minutes before the first bounce, and would not be able to play.

"We all looked around seeing who was going to be the one to roll out," Morris said.

"I thought it was going to be Forty because he only played a half in the VFL, but I got the tap on the shoulder.

The next problem was Morris had left his boots at Springfield, not thinking he'd need them.

Enter, Will Ashcroft.

"I was in all sorts and didn't know what to do," Morris said.

"Will had a pair sitting there, so I had to chuck a size 12 on and I'm a size 13, so I was running one size too small for the game."

Morris was elevated as Brisbane's substitute and then found himself in the thick of the action midway through the first quarter after Lincoln McCarthy (knee) left the field.

Luckily his parents had flown up to watch their son in the VFL and were on-hand for the last-second call-up to the big-time.

Morris, taken at No.31 in last year's AFL draft, looked right at home, kicking a second quarter goal and finishing with 1.3 for the night, despite cramping in the first quarter due to his accumulated fatigue.

The young forward ran 9km in the game, making a total of 22km for the day.

"My prep wasn't the best for the game, but I got through it, and it was amazing to debut, something I've dreamed of my whole life," he said.

"I don't think I've ever played two games in one day, so that's a first.

"The body is definitely feeling it now."

With Brisbane decimated by injuries in its win over the Suns, there's every chance Morris will get a second game against Adelaide on Sunday – this time without a warm-up in the VFL, without McDonalds beforehand, and without someone else's boots on.