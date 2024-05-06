Few coaches came out of round eight unscathed and The Traders pick up the pieces

Elliot Yeo thanks fans after West Coast's loss to Essendon in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is never a dull moment as an AFL Fantasy coach. We thought last week featured some drama, that was the storm before the cyclone.

Back on Thursday night, Connor Rozee suited up in the Showdown but was subbed out after the hamstring issue from the previous round flared up. Calvin was an unlucky owner and is looking at his trade this week on the podcast.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

He wasn't the only popular Fantasy player who was subbed out that might cause some issues this week for coaches. Elliot Yeo, Tom Green, Zac Williams and Jye Caldwell were added to the list where injury ended their days early.

For Calvin, it didn't end on Sunday when Nat Fyfe started as Fremantle's substitute.

Nat Fyfe in action during Fremantle's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

While the coach of 'Calvinator' had a horror run, he, along with many teams, finished the round well with Dayne Zorko scoring 184 in the QClash on Sunday night.

The Traders chat through all the big issues facing coaches this week and how to use your two trades wisely.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

1:00 - A late Dayne Zorko handball saw Calvin crack 2000 in a tough weekend.

5:15 - Andrew Brayshaw gets Roy's +3 after three weeks of -3s.

8:20 - Owners of Connor Rozee shared a lot of pain.

12:00 - Fantasy poetry.

15:00 - A big couple of weeks for Darcy Wilson helped him rocket up the Michael Barlow Medal leaderboard.

18:05 - Will Tom Green play this week?

24:00 - Roy was shattered about Jye Caldwell being subbed out.

28:25 - "They'll be extinct soon".

31:10 - Warnie likes Caleb Serong because of his bye.

38:20 - Dylan Moore could be a forward option, although there are a few flags.

41:30 - What are the outcomes for coaches who brought in Jordon Sweet?

44:00 - The Traders reveal their moves ahead of round nine.

45:45 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

49:25 - What strategy should you go with if you have dodged bullets? Is it a midfielder or defender?

53:50 - "Not one part of the weekend was fun".

58:20 - Luke Ryan or Nick Daicos?

59:50 - Would you do the sideways trade of Matt Roberts to Colby McKercher?

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.