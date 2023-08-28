THE AFL confirmed the on-sale timings and ticketing information for Week One of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series

Collingwood fans celebrate during the qualifying final against Geelong on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL confirmed the on sale timings and ticketing information for Week One of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series.

The AFL earlier this month announced for the eighth year running a price freeze on entry level tickets for all matches across Weeks One to Three of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Tickets for Week One start at $35.

The AFL strongly encourages fans to only purchase tickets for the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series through authorised sellers, or the AFL Event Office for premium hospitality and experience packages www.afl.com.au/eventoffice

Further information on the Toyota AFL Finals Series can be found at afl.com.au/finals

All matches in Week One of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and streamed live on Kayo.

First Qualifying Final, Collingwood vs Melbourne, Thursday, September 7, 7:20pm, MCG

ON SALE: Tuesday, August 29

Ticket Agent: Ticketek

9am: MCC Members

10am - 2pm (unless sold out prior): Competing Club Members

12pm: AFL Members

3pm: General Public

Second Qualifying Final, Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide, Saturday, September 9, 7:25pm, The Gabba

ON SALE: Tuesday, August 29

Ticket Agent: Ticketmaster

10am - 2pm (unless sold out prior): Competing Club Members & Gabba Members

3pm: General Public

First Elimination Final, Carlton vs Sydney Swans, Friday, September 8, 7:50pm, MCG

ON SALE: Wednesday, August 30

Ticket Agent: Ticketek

9am: MCC Members

10am - 2pm (unless sold out prior): Competing Club Members

12pm: AFL Members

3pm: General Public

Second Elimination Final, St Kilda vs GWS GIANTS, Saturday, September 9, 3.20pm, MCG

ON SALE: Wednesday August, 30

Ticket Agent: Ticketek

9am: MCC Members

10am - 2pm (unless sold out prior): Competing Club Members

12pm: AFL Members

3pm: General Public