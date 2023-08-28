THE AFL confirmed the on sale timings and ticketing information for Week One of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series.
The AFL earlier this month announced for the eighth year running a price freeze on entry level tickets for all matches across Weeks One to Three of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Tickets for Week One start at $35.
The AFL strongly encourages fans to only purchase tickets for the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series through authorised sellers, or the AFL Event Office for premium hospitality and experience packages www.afl.com.au/eventoffice
Further information on the Toyota AFL Finals Series can be found at afl.com.au/finals
All matches in Week One of the 2023 Toyota AFL Finals Series will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and streamed live on Kayo.
First Qualifying Final, Collingwood vs Melbourne, Thursday, September 7, 7:20pm, MCG
ON SALE: Tuesday, August 29
Ticket Agent: Ticketek
9am: MCC Members
10am - 2pm (unless sold out prior): Competing Club Members
12pm: AFL Members
3pm: General Public
Second Qualifying Final, Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide, Saturday, September 9, 7:25pm, The Gabba
ON SALE: Tuesday, August 29
Ticket Agent: Ticketmaster
10am - 2pm (unless sold out prior): Competing Club Members & Gabba Members
3pm: General Public
First Elimination Final, Carlton vs Sydney Swans, Friday, September 8, 7:50pm, MCG
ON SALE: Wednesday, August 30
Ticket Agent: Ticketek
9am: MCC Members
10am - 2pm (unless sold out prior): Competing Club Members
12pm: AFL Members
3pm: General Public
Second Elimination Final, St Kilda vs GWS GIANTS, Saturday, September 9, 3.20pm, MCG
ON SALE: Wednesday August, 30
Ticket Agent: Ticketek
9am: MCC Members
10am - 2pm (unless sold out prior): Competing Club Members
12pm: AFL Members
3pm: General Public