The compensation North Melbourne receives from Ben McKay's expected departure could determine where the No.1 pick ends up

Ben McKay after North Melbourne's win over Gold Coast in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's capacity to trade up to land gun youngster Harley Reid could depend on the draft compensation for free agent Ben McKay after the Roos' surprise win over Gold Coast on Saturday.

The Roos broke a 20-game losing streak in the final round of the season, seeing them jump ahead of West Coast on the ladder and avoid their third straight wooden spoon.

It comes after the Eagles had shocked the Western Bulldogs the previous week to climb off the bottom of the ladder, a win that shook up the potential scenarios at the top of the draft.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR THE INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AFTER R24

Now the Eagles hold the whip hand in any trade discussions over Reid and the No.1 selection, with the Roos to wait on the free agency compensation they receive for McKay, who is expected to take up a rival offer.

AFL.com.au revealed last week Hawthorn had joined the race for the key defender alongside Sydney, Essendon and Port Adelaide.

North Melbourne has said it would be prepared to force a trade for McKay if band one compensation isn't triggered, with the Roos also holding Port Adelaide's first-round pick this year. Their current hand of picks is: No.2, 16, 39, 53, 59.

Greater Western Sydney had a double delight over the weekend, with Adam Kingsley's side breaking into the finals in his first year in charge and Richmond losing its final game of the season, seeing the Giants end up with pick No.6 at the draft with the selection tied to the Tigers.

The top 10 picks of the draft – and first 10 of every round – were locked in on Sunday night at the conclusion of the home and away season, however more change is tipped in a busy trade period.

As well as there being offers set to come for the No.1 pick, Gold Coast will trade its No.4 pick to get a better hand of selections to match bids on its batch of Academy guns.

Melbourne has finished with pick No.5 (tied to Fremantle) after its deal for Luke Jackson last trade period, while Geelong (No.7), Essendon (8), Adelaide (9) and the Western Bulldogs (10) round out the top 10.

The Bulldogs will be barracking for an early exit from the finals for Brisbane, with the Dogs holding the Lions' first-round pick after last year's Josh Dunkley deal.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER

Round one

1 West Coast

2 North Melbourne

3 Hawthorn

4 Gold Coast

5 Melbourne (via Fremantle)

6 GWS (via Richmond)

7 Geelong

8 Essendon

9 Adelaide

10 Western Bulldogs

11 Sydney

12 GWS

13 St Kilda

14 Carlton

15 Melbourne

16 North Melbourne (via Port Adelaide)

17 Western Bulldogs (via Brisbane)

18 Collingwood

Round two

19 West Coast

20 Adelaide (via North Melbourne)

21 Fremantle (via North Melbourne compensation)

22 Sydney (via Hawthorn)

23 Adelaide (via Gold Coast)

24 Melbourne (via Fremantle)

25 Richmond

26 Brisbane (via Geelong)

27 Essendon

28 Gold Coast (via Adelaide)

29 Hawthorn (via Western Bulldogs)

30 Sydney

31 Gold Coast (via GWS)

32 St Kilda

33 Collingwood (via Carlton)

34 Melbourne

35 West Coast (via Port Adelaide)

36 Western Bulldogs (via Brisbane)

37 Port Adelaide (via Collingwood)

Round three

38 West Coast

39 North Melbourne

40 Fremantle (via North Melbourne compo)

41 Sydney (via Hawthorn)

42 Gold Coast

43 Port Adelaide (via Fremantle)

44 Richmond

45 Brisbane (via Geelong)

46 Essendon

47 Gold Coast (via Adelaide)

48 Hawthorn (via Western Bulldogs)

49 Sydney

50 GWS

51 St Kilda

52 Fremantle (via Carlton)

53 North Melbourne (via Melbourne)

54 West Coast (via Port Adelaide)

55 Brisbane

56 Gold Coast (via Collingwood)

Round four

57 West Coast

58 Fremantle (via North Melbourne)

59 North Melbourne (via Hawthorn)

60 Gold Coast

61 Brisbane (via Fremantle)

62 Richmond

63 Western Bulldogs (via Geelong)

64 Carlton (via Essendon)

65 Gold Coast (via Adelaide)

66 Western Bulldogs

67 Essendon (via Sydney)

68 GWS

69 Gold Coast (via St Kilda)

70 Carlton

71 Western Bulldogs (via Melbourne)

72 Port Adelaide

73 GWS (via Brisbane)

74 Collingwood