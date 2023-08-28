Jake Melksham holds his knee during round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has confirmed forward Jake Melksham has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, bringing his finals hopes to a devastating end, while midfielder Luke Dunstan also suffered an ACL injury in the VFL.

Melksham came from the field during the third quarter of the Demons' 21-point win over Sydney on Sunday afternoon following an innocuous injury to his left knee and was substituted out of the game.

The Demons' initial fears were realised on Monday after Melksham underwent scans which revealed the extent of the injury.

It's a disappointing end to the season for the the 31-year-old, has been a regular in the Demons' line-up since round 16 and looked set to play a huge part in their premiership push.

It was a double blow on Monday for the Demons, with scans revealing midfielder Luke Dunstan had also torn his ACL.

Dunstan was playing in the VFL and left the ground prior to half-time in Casey's Wildcard match against North Melbourne.

"Unfortunately, scans confirmed the worst for Jake and Luke this afternoon," Melbourne's GM of AFL Performance Alan Richardson said.

"It is incredibly disappointing news for both players, particularly on the eve of an AFL and VFL Finals Series. It really is a cruel part of our game.

"Jake and Luke have played very important roles for us in recent weeks and have done so with class and character. It is devastating to lose them at this point, but I have no doubt they will apply the same attitude and commitment to their respective rehabs.

"Both players mean a lot to our football club, and we will be doing everything we can to support them through this difficult time."

Luke Dunstan in action during the 2023 VFL round two match between the Casey Demons and the Sydney Swans at Casey Fields on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said post-match the club "feared the worst" for Melksham.

"We fear the worst, but we hope for the best," Goodwin said.

"Looking at an ACL, which is really sad for 'Melky'. It takes a really big dent in the day.

"I've coached Jake for a long time, 14 years, and he's just craving the opportunity to play in a successful team in finals footy."

Jake Melksham is assisted from the ground after sustaining an injury during match between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG on August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Melksham has played 107 matches for Melbourne since switching from Essendon, but missed selection in the finals teams that went on to win the 2021 premiership.