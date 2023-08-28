Geelong's players have delivered again at their annual Mad Monday celebrations

Isaac Smith and Gryan Miers at Geelong's Mad Monday celebrations in August, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG players have poked fun at broadcaster Gerard Whateley as well as Adelaide's Ben Keays at the club's annual Mad Monday celebrations.

With their premiership defence over, Cats players arrived at the Wharf Shed in Geelong on Monday morning for their end-of-year get together in an impressive array of costumes.

Gryan Miers came dressed at Argentinean soccer star Lionel Messi, a reference to a bogus quote comparing the two that was attributed to Whateley earlier this year, much to the broadcaster's annoyance.

Max Holmes and Gryan Miers during the Geelong end of season gathering on August 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Max Holmes accompanied Miers holding a sign that displayed Whateley's infamous tweet: "I never said this and it should be removed #fakequote".

Retiring wingman Isaac Smith came dressed as Crows midfielder Keays in reference to the controversial goal umpire decision two weeks ago that cost Adelaide a spot in the finals.

Tom Hawkins, Isaac Smith, Cameron Guthrie and Billy Brownless during the Geelong end of season gathering on August 28, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Smith's teammates Tom Hawkins and Cam Guthrie came as the two goal posts, while Cats legend Billy Brownless was there as the goal umpire, incorrectly ruling a behind.

Shannon Neale came dressed as fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso, a group of players came in a Harry Potter theme while the Barbie film, Batman, Top Gun and Breaking Bad were also represented.

