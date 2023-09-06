The teams are in for Thursday night's qualifying final

John Noble, Tom McDonald and Darcy Moore. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has dropped speedy defender John Noble and small forward Jack Ginnivan from the starting 22 for Thursday night's qualifying final against Melbourne.

Meanwhile, the Demons have recalled key forward Tom McDonald for his first game since he suffered an ankle problem in round 11, and veteran defender Michael Hibberd also comes into the side.

Noble will be absent from the Magpies side for the first time since round six, 2020 – ending a streak of 83 successive games, the equal-seventh longest run in the League. Tall back Billy Frampton has also been dropped. Ginnivan will start as the sub.

Beau McCreery comes into the side to add pace, and coach Craig McRae also welcomes back skipper Darcy Moore (hamstring) and fellow defender Nathan Murphy.

Ruckmen Mason Cox and Darcy Cameron have both been named in the starting 22.

Veteran Demon McDonald will partner Bayley Fritsch, who trained fully this week after coming off sore during the Demons' round 24 win over Sydney, and Jacob van Rooyen as the key targets in Melbourne's forward line.

Hibberd also returns to the side after recovering from concussion suffered in the VFL. Young defender Daniel Turner and forward Bailey Laurie have been left out of the 22, while Jake Melksham (knee) is out for the season.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Collingwood v Melbourne at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: N.Murphy, D.Moore, B.McCreery

Out: B.Frampton (omitted), J.Noble (omitted), J.Ginnivan (omitted), F.Macrae (sub)

R24 sub: Fin Macrae

MELBOURNE

In: M.Hibberd, T.McDonald

Out: D.Turner (omitted), J.Melksham (knee), B.Laurie (sub)

R24 sub: Bailey Laurie