Ron Barassi was one of 12 original Legends of the Australian Football Hall of Fame and gigantic figure across the country in the game's history

Ron Barassi in 2008 at the unveiling of the AFL's 150-year painting at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goyder today lauded Ron Barassi as the most important figure in Australian football of the last 70 years since the second World War.

Barassi, 87, passed away in Melbourne today – one of 12 original Legends of the Australian Football Hall of Fame and gigantic figure across the country in the game's history.

Mr Goyder said that while Barassi's extraordinary record of 10 premierships as a player and coach within the VFL competition made him a talisman for success, it was his vision for the growth of the game to be the dominant national sport that would define his contribution to football.

"When our game was largely based in the south and west of Australia and revolved around the state leagues, Ron Barassi was constantly ahead of his time pushing for national development and a national league.

"A champion of Victoria who relished the battles against SA, WA and Tasmania at state level, Barassi saw the potential ahead if the game could unlock interest in New South Wales and Queensland and constantly pushed the game’s administrators to dream big, plan bigger and be prepared to risk dramatic steps into the unknown.

"He revolutionised the game as a player – created the position of ruck rover – built premiership success at clubs as a coach and then was our first great evangelist to take the game north and grow it to become what we have today," Mr Goyder said.

"He was known all across Australia when football wasn’t always known."

Barassi played 254 games for Melbourne and Carlton across his senior career – winning six premierships as a player with Melbourne under his mentor Norm Smith.

As a coach with firstly Carlton and then North Melbourne, he won dual premierships with both the Blues and Kangaroos, and then returned to also coach the Demons. After time in the media, he returned to coaching latterly to lend his name and title to a struggling Sydney Swans and buttress their platform in the national competition.

He was named as one of the 12 inaugural Legends of the Game when the Australian Football Hall of Fame was instituted in 1996.

AFL Chief Executive Officer Gillon McLachlan said the best wishes and sympathy of all in football were with the Barassi family at this difficult time. Mr McLachlan said he been privileged to spend time with Barassi in his role as CEO and was constantly struck by his relentless enthusiasm for the game and its evolution.

"Ron Barassi always wanted to see the next development, the next step and the next achievement for footy, while loving the game and what it took to play at the highest level.

"He was fierce, challenging and determined and he loved most of all, the next contest for the ball, and watched games with an eye for the skills of the game and the courage and desire to play it well.

"Every time in recent years when we would see him at the MCG watching a match, our game was better for his presence and we have lost a hero of our sport.

"On behalf of our clubs, our players, our fans and the game of Australian football, Ron Barassi has contributed more than an individual could possibly give to our sport and we give our deepest condolences to Cherryl, all members of the Barassi family and their many friends," he said.

Ron Barassi Career File

Playing career: 1953-69 (Melbourne 1953-64, Carlton 1965-69)

Games: 254 (Melbourne 204, Carlton 50) Goals: 330 (Melbourne 295, Carlton 35)

Player honours: Melbourne best and fairest 1961, 1964; Melbourne leading goalkicker 1958 (equal), 1959; Melbourne captain 1960-64; Melbourne premierships 1955, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1960, 1964; AFL Team of the Century; Melbourne Team of the Century (captain); All-Australian 1956, 1958, 1961 (captain); Victoria 19 games, 26 goals; also played for Port Melbourne (VFA) 1972 (3 games, 1 goal).

Coaching record: Carlton 1965-71 (147 games, 99 wins, 47 losses, 1 draw), premierships 1968, 1970; North Melbourne 1973-80 (198 games, 130 wins, 65 losses, 3 draws), premierships 1975, 1977; Melbourne 1981-85 (111 games, 34 wins, 77 losses); Sydney 1993-95 (59 games, 13 wins, 46 losses).

Australian Football Hall of Fame – Legend