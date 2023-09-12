Harry Himmelberg (right) and Darcy Byrne-Jones in action during the match between Port Adelaide and Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SUMMARY

Port Adelaide put together a fantastic home-and-away season to qualify in the top four, and although its double chance is being used a week earlier than they'd like, Saturday night presents a chance to prove why it was a premiership fancy for much of the year.

However, to advance to a preliminary final against Collingwood a week later, they'll have to overcome a Greater Western Sydney team that is in seriously good form, winning nine of its past 11, including a strong elimination final triumph over St Kilda.

The Giants ran the legs off Ross Lyon's Saints last week, and the expected return of in-form midfielder Stephen Coniglio should only help that.

Port looks to have the wobbles. It was manhandled by Brisbane in the last quarter-and-a-half of Saturday's qualifying final, making it five losses from its past eight, while some fresh injury concerns at the defensive end compounded problems.

But, Ken Hinkley's team finished third for a reason. Can they rebound, or will the Giants' roll continue?

Where and when: Adelaide Oval, Saturday September 16, 7.10pm ACST

WHAT HAPPENED THIS YEAR?

Round 22: Port Adelaide 21.10 (136) defeated Greater Western Sydney 13.7 (85) at Adelaide Oval

After losing four straight matches and looking like its spot in the top four was vulnerable, Port Adelaide surged back to life with a commanding win over the Giants three rounds from season's end. The midfield ran riot, with Zak Butters (34 disposals), Jason Horne-Francis (27 and three goals), Ollie Wines (29 and a goal) and Connor Rozee (29) all having big outings. They kicked seven goals in the first quarter and never looked back, moving the ball quickly to trouble a Giants team that was missing influential half-forwards Brent Daniels and Toby Bedford (both through suspension). This was one of only two losses that exceeded four goals for the Giants this season – the other coming in round nine against Collingwood.

THE STATS THAT MATTER

Port Adelaide

It's an area they got pantsed in by Brisbane last Saturday, but the Power's work at centre bounce clearance was the best in the competition through their 23 home-and-away games, scoring more heavily than any other team from that source. They are ranked third for centre bounce clearance differential, while the Giants battle in that area, ranked 15th. Butters, Rozee and Horne-Francis up against Tom Green, Coniglio and Josh Kelly in the centre square is a salivating match-up.

Jason Horne-Francis (left) and Zak Butters during the match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at the MCG on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney

The Giants have absolutely no fear of playing interstate, winning eight of their 14 games on the road this season – more than any other club. Those eight wins have come at eight different venues, including Adelaide Oval when they beat the Crows in a season-defining round 18 triumph. Not surprisingly, captain Toby Greene is at the centre of interstate success, kicking 25 goals in the eight wins.

Toby Greene celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's match against Carlton at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S A BIG WEEK FOR…

Port Adelaide

Although it was Todd Marshall highlighted for his poor set shot misses last week, former Giant Jeremy Finlayson was also well below his best against the Lions. Not only does the lanky forward need to be more of a threat inside 50, he needs to provide better back-up minutes in the ruck to get the home team up. At his best, Finlayson is a critical member of Port's team, but after just six goals in his past seven matches, a promising 2023 has been heading in the wrong direction.

Jeremy Finlayson celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's match against Greater Western Sydney at Adelaide Oval on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Greater Western Sydney

After a slow start against Rowan Marshall last week, ruckman Kieren Briggs fought back and became an influential member in victory. This week he has another chance to do so. Oscar McInerney helped Brisbane nullify Port's dynamic midfield with a clever mix of taps, clearances and thumps forward in the qualifying final, and the Giants will be hoping Briggs can have a similar influence in a pivotal part of the ground.

Kieren Briggs and Rowan Marshall compete in a ruck contest during the elimination final between St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PREDICTION

Port Adelaide by 11 points. We often get sucked into disregarding the qualifying final loser in semi-final week. Although their defensive end is below strength, Port will be different on their home deck. Their intensity will be up and their goalkicking should improve. The Giants have had a fantastic season and have every chance of stealing another victory in what should be a thrilling, fast-paced match-up between two run-and-gun teams.