The Match Review findings for Friday night's semi-final are in

Kysaiah Pickett looks dejected after Melbourne's semi-final loss to Carlton on September 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE forward Kysaiah Pickett has been offered a one-match ban for his high bump on Carlton captain Patrick Cripps during the Demons' semi-final loss.

Pickett caught Cripps high with a bump during the second quarter of the Blues' thrilling two-point win at the MCG on Friday night.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-match suspension.

Pickett was also fined $2,500, reduced to $1,500 with an early plea, for striking Carlton defender Mitch McGovern in the opening term.

He was one of three Demons cited following the semi-final.

Tom Sparrow can accept a $1,000 fine with an early plea for misconduct after slinging Sam Walsh into the fence in the last term.

Jack Viney is facing a $3,000 fine with an early plea for rough conduct against Lachie Fogarty.

There were no MRO worries for the Blues, who will travel to Brisbane to face the Lions in a preliminary final next week.