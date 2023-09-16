Kysaiah Pickett looks dejected after Melbourne's semi-final loss to Carlton on September 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE forward Kysaiah Pickett has been offered a one-match ban for his high bump on Carlton captain Patrick Cripps during the Demons' semi-final loss.

Pickett caught Cripps high with a bump during the second quarter of the Blues' thrilling two-point win at the MCG on Friday night.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, resulting in the one-match suspension.

00:47

Pickett in hot water after ferocious bump on Cripps

Kysaiah Pickett may find himself under MRO scrutiny after collecting Patrick Cripps high in this action

Pickett was also fined $2,500, reduced to $1,500 with an early plea, for striking Carlton defender Mitch McGovern in the opening term.

He was one of three Demons cited following the semi-final.

Tom Sparrow can accept a $1,000 fine with an early plea for misconduct after slinging Sam Walsh into the fence in the last term.

00:36

Tense moments as Dee slings star Blue into fence

Tom Sparrow may find himself in hot water after this action causes Sam Walsh to hit his head on the fence

Jack Viney is facing a $3,000 fine with an early plea for rough conduct against Lachie Fogarty.

There were no MRO worries for the Blues, who will travel to Brisbane to face the Lions in a preliminary final next week.