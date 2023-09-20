Luke Shuey will remain at West Coast in 2024 as a development coach to help with the club's rebuild

Adam Simpson and Luke Shuey during West Coast's loss to Fremantle in round 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER West Coast captain Luke Shuey is set to remain at the club in 2024 as a development coach under senior coach Adam Simpson.

The 33-year-old retired at the end of the home and away season after playing 248 games for the Eagles across 14 seasons, but is understood to be finalising his first coaching contract.

Shuey relocated from Melbourne to Perth after being selected with pick No.18 in the 2008 AFL Draft and cemented his status as a West Coast great when he won the Norm Smith Medal in the 2018 Grand Final win over Collingwood.

Luke Shuey with the Norm Smith Medal after West Coast's win over Collingwood in the 2018 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The Oakleigh Chargers product won the John Worsfold Medal in 2016 and 2019, before being elevated to captain in 2020, the position he held until he retired this season after repeated hamstring issues in the twilight of his career.

After playing under Simpson since 2014, Shuey will now work under him in development after West Coast opted to retain the 47-year-old premiership coach despite the club enduring another torrid season.

Shuey has been preparing to transition into coaching in recent years and will provide a young West Coast list with leadership at a time when the club has won only five games in the past two seasons and farewelled Shannon Hurn and Nic Naitanui.

Luke Shuey, Nic Naitanui and Shannon Hurn after round 24 between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium, August 26, 2023 in Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast is expected to make more changes to its football department in the off-season.

Former Eagles defender Mark Nicoski will move into the Eagles' community department after spending the duration of Simpson's time at the club as a development coach.

The Eagles poached the Western Bulldogs' high performance manager Matthew Inness to replace Warren Kofoed last week.

The former Western Australia first-class cricketer will be tasked with solving the injury and fitness issues that have proven so costly at West Coast during the past 24 months.

West Coast's first-to-fourth-year players are scheduled to report back for pre-season on November 6, two weeks ahead of the rest of the list.