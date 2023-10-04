Charlie Constable will pursue opportunities outside football, while Brodie McLaughlin and Jed Anderson won't be offered contracts for 2024

VFL PREMIERSHIP captain Charlie Constable is among three changes to Gold Coast's list ahead of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period beginning on Monday.

The Suns have also confirmed forward Brodie McLaughlin and midfielder Jed Anderson will not be offered contracts for the 2024 season.

As reported by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Monday, Constable will pursue opportunities outside professional football after six years in the AFL system.

The 191cm midfielder is now expected to play state league football elsewhere, having already garnered significant interest from WAFL clubs, following a career that featured 16 games at AFL level.

Constable played 12 games across four years at Geelong, before he was delisted at the end of 2021. The 24-year-old joined the Suns as an inside midfielder ahead of the 2022 season but has played just four games at AFL level since reforming into a defender.

McLaughlin and Anderson joined the club as supplementary selection period additions during the pre-season.

McLaughlin tied for the Jim 'Frosty' Miller Medal as the VFL leading goalkicker in 2023 but was unable to break through for an AFL debut.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Tuesday, McLaughlin could find a new home after booting 55 goals this first season.

Anderson was granted indefinite personal leave by the club in June to return home to Darwin, and leaves the club with 99 games to his name with both Hawthorn and North Melbourne, playing eight VFL matches for the Suns and averaging 17 disposals in 2023.

"On behalf of the football club I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Charlie, Brodie and Jed for everything they have given the club in their time on the Gold Coast," Gold Coast player talent and strategy manager Craig Cameron said..

"Charlie has made a really mature decision to step away from his football career to start the next chapter of his life and we fully support him in that choice.

"While Brodie and Jed didn't play any senior games for the club, they both played significant roles in establishing the dominance of our VFL program which has seen the club claim its first VFL premiership last month.

"We wish them all the best of luck for their next opportunity."