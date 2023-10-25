Will Snelling and Patrick Voss have not been offered contracts for 2024

Will Snelling in action during Essendon's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has delisted forward Will Snelling and untried goalkicker Patrick Voss.

Snelling, who featured once for Port Adelaide in 2016, played 65 games in red and black after being selected in the 2019 mid-season rookie draft from SANFL club West Adelaide.

His best season came in 2021 when he ran out 20 times and finished third in the Crichton Medal.

Voss, who was taken with pick No.9 in the 2021 rookie draft, did not play a senior game for the Bombers.

The 20-year-old had a standout VFL campaign this season, capped off by winning the club's best and fairest award.

Patrick Voss in action during the R20 VFL match between Essendon and Southport at Fankhauser Reserve on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He played all 18 VFL games, averaging five marks and booting 30 goals to finish as the team's leading goalkicker.

List manager Adrian Dodoro thanked the pair for their contribution to the club.

"We thank both Will and Pat for their commitment and contribution to the Essendon Football Club during their time in the red and black," Dodoro said.

"They are both much loved throughout the club and we wish them all the best for their future endeavours."

The Bombers delisted Alastair Lord, James Stewart, Rhett Montgomerie and Cian McBride in August, while Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Andrew Phillips have retired.