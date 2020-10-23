THE HISTORIC 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final is upon us and it's time to predict what the biggest night of the year will look like.
The AFL.com.au team of reporters and editors have looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, North Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.
GRAND FINAL PREVIEW Tigers v Cats, stats that matter, who wins and why
Check out the predictions below.
Damian Barrett
Winner: Geelong by one point
Norm Smith: No prediction (Damian Barrett is an official judge of the 2020 Norm Smith Medal)
Most disposals: Dion Prestia (24)
Most goals: Tom Hawkins, Dustin Martin (both three)
First goal: Shane Edwards
Headline I'd like to see: Ablett about face, will play on
What song will most rock the Gabba: These Days - Cub Sport
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Xavier Duursma
Riley Beveridge
Winner: Richmond by 13 points
Norm Smith: Dustin Martin
Most disposals: Patrick Dangerfield (26)
Most goals: Dustin Martin (three)
First goal: Jason Castagna
Headline I'd like to see: Dustin Martin hires Queensland rental car just to leave in Gabba carpark
What song will most rock the Gabba: Believe - DMA'S
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Charlie Cameron
Sarah Black
Winner: Richmond by 11 points
Norm Smith: Bachar Houli (third time's the charm)
Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (28)
Most goals: Gary Rohan (three)
First goal: Tom Lynch
Headline I'd like to see: Nathan Broad wins third flag in game No.70
What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill
Jourdan Canil
Winner: Geelong by nine points
Norm Smith: Gary Ablett
Most disposals: Patrick Dangerfield (26)
Most goals: Gary Ablett (three)
First goal: Tom Lynch
Headline I'd like to see: Gaz’s glory: Retiring champion snares Norm
What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jordan Clark
Mitch Cleary
Winner: Richmond by five points
Norm Smith: Dion Prestia
Most disposals: Cameron Guthrie (24)
Most goals: Tom Lynch (four)
First goal: Brandan Parfitt
Headline I'd like to see: 'Cometh the moment, cometh the man: Ablett's champagne finale'
What song will most rock the Gabba: Criminals - DMA'S
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Xavier Duursma
Brandon Cohen
Winner: Richmond by 22 points
Norm Smith: Shane Edwards
Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (24)
Most goals: Tom Lynch (three)
First goal: Dion Prestia
Headline I'd like to see: Cat fight: Dangerfield, Selwood caught in heated half-time row
What song will most rock the Gabba: Geronimo - Sheppard
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill
Chris Correia
Winner: Geelong by four points
Norm Smith: Patrick Dangerfield
Most disposals: Bachar Houli (28)
Most goals: Patrick Dangerfield (four)
First goal: Gary Ablett
Headline I'd like to see: Gaz backflips on retirement in Gabba pool
What song will most rock the Gabba: Believe - DMA'S
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill
Nat Edwards
Winner: Geelong by seven points
Norm Smith: Patrick Dangerfield
Most disposals: Sam Menegola (27)
Most goals: Tom Lynch (three goals)
First goal: Daniel Rioli
Headline I'd like to see: Ablett's fairytale finish
What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Xavier Duursma
Cameron Noakes
Winner: Richmond by 36 points
Norm Smith: Dustin Martin
Most disposals: Dustin Martin (36)
Most goals: Dustin Martin (six)
First goal: Dustin Martin
Headline I'd like to see: 'Did you think Dustin was the difference? I thought he was good late': Scott
What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (featuring Dustin Martin on flute)
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Dustin Martin
Michael Rogers
Winner: Geelong by five points
Norm Smith: Mitch Duncan
Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (27)
Most goals: Tom Lynch (three)
First goal: Dustin Martin
Headline I'd like to see: Slam Dunc's sealer gives Ablett his hoops dream
What song will most rock the Gabba: Coming Home - Sheppard
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jordan Clark
Nathan Schmook
Winner: Geelong by three points
Norm Smith: Mitch Duncan
Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (24)
Most goals: Tom Hawkins (three)
First goal: Dustin Martin
Headline I'd like to see: Little Master sparkles in Grand farewell
What song will most rock the Gabba: Lay Down - DMA'S
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill
Ben Sutton
Winner: Geelong by 16 points
Norm Smith: Mitch Duncan
Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (25)
Most goals: Tom Hawkins (three)
First goal: Tom Lynch
Headline I'd like to see: GOAT does it again: Gaz completes fairytale finish with the sealer
What song will most rock the Gabba: Life is a Game of Changing - DMA'S
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jordan Clark
Callum Twomey
Winner: Richmond by 19 points
Norm Smith: Dustin Martin
Most disposals: Dion Prestia (27)
Most goals: Tom Lynch (three)
First goal: Sam Menegola
Headline I'd like to see: Bolton takes mark of the year with unbelievable leap
What song will most rock the Gabba: Believe - DMA'S
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Xavier Duursma
Michael Whiting
Winner: Richmond by 11 points
Norm Smith: Trent Cotchin
Most disposals: Dion Prestia (29)
Most goals: Tom Hawkins (three)
First goal: Patrick Dangerfield
Headline I'd like to see: Let's play the Grand Final here next year
What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale
Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill
TOTALS
Winner: Richmond 7 - 7 Geelong
Norm Smith Medal: Mitch Duncan 3, Dustin Martin 3, Patrick Dangerfield 2, Gary Ablett, Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards, Bachar Houli, Dion Prestia