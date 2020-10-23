Our tips for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final are in. Picture: AFL Media

THE HISTORIC 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final is upon us and it's time to predict what the biggest night of the year will look like.

The AFL.com.au team of reporters and editors have looked into the crystal ball to find you a winner, North Smith medallist, first goalkicker and more.

GRAND FINAL PREVIEW Tigers v Cats, stats that matter, who wins and why

Check out the predictions below.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Grand Final Preview: Richmond v Geelong Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the blockbuster grand final between the Tigers and Cats at the Gabba

Damian Barrett

Winner: Geelong by one point

Norm Smith: No prediction (Damian Barrett is an official judge of the 2020 Norm Smith Medal)

Most disposals: Dion Prestia (24)

Most goals: Tom Hawkins, Dustin Martin (both three)

First goal: Shane Edwards

Headline I'd like to see: Ablett about face, will play on

What song will most rock the Gabba: These Days - Cub Sport

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Xavier Duursma

Riley Beveridge

Winner: Richmond by 13 points

Norm Smith: Dustin Martin

Most disposals: Patrick Dangerfield (26)

Most goals: Dustin Martin (three)

First goal: Jason Castagna

Headline I'd like to see: Dustin Martin hires Queensland rental car just to leave in Gabba carpark

What song will most rock the Gabba: Believe - DMA'S

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Charlie Cameron

Sarah Black

Winner: Richmond by 11 points

Norm Smith: Bachar Houli (third time's the charm)

Most disposals: Cam Guthrie (28)

Most goals: Gary Rohan (three)

First goal: Tom Lynch

Headline I'd like to see: Nathan Broad wins third flag in game No.70

What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill

Jourdan Canil

Winner: Geelong by nine points

Norm Smith: Gary Ablett

Most disposals: Patrick Dangerfield (26)

Most goals: Gary Ablett (three)

First goal: Tom Lynch

Headline I'd like to see: Gaz’s glory: Retiring champion snares Norm

What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jordan Clark

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Last Ones Standing': The stage is set for Tigers v Cats GF blockbuster Get excited as we approach the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final with inspiration from American band, McKenna

Mitch Cleary

Winner: Richmond by five points

Norm Smith: Dion Prestia

Most disposals: Cameron Guthrie (24)

Most goals: Tom Lynch (four)

First goal: Brandan Parfitt

Headline I'd like to see: 'Cometh the moment, cometh the man: Ablett's champagne finale'

What song will most rock the Gabba: Criminals - DMA'S

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Xavier Duursma

Brandon Cohen

Winner: Richmond by 22 points

Norm Smith: Shane Edwards

Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (24)

Most goals: Tom Lynch (three)

First goal: Dion Prestia

Headline I'd like to see: Cat fight: Dangerfield, Selwood caught in heated half-time row

What song will most rock the Gabba: Geronimo - Sheppard

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill

Chris Correia

Winner: Geelong by four points

Norm Smith: Patrick Dangerfield

Most disposals: Bachar Houli (28)

Most goals: Patrick Dangerfield (four)

First goal: Gary Ablett

Headline I'd like to see: Gaz backflips on retirement in Gabba pool

What song will most rock the Gabba: Believe - DMA'S

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill

Nat Edwards

Winner: Geelong by seven points

Norm Smith: Patrick Dangerfield

Most disposals: Sam Menegola (27)

Most goals: Tom Lynch (three goals)

First goal: Daniel Rioli

Headline I'd like to see: Ablett's fairytale finish

What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Xavier Duursma

Cameron Noakes

Winner: Richmond by 36 points

Norm Smith: Dustin Martin

Most disposals: Dustin Martin (36)

Most goals: Dustin Martin (six)

First goal: Dustin Martin

Headline I'd like to see: 'Did you think Dustin was the difference? I thought he was good late': Scott

What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (featuring Dustin Martin on flute)

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Dustin Martin

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tigers' speed a 'real threat', will Houli learn from Rich mistake? Ross Lyon and Nat Edwards break down what tactics to watch for in the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Michael Rogers

Winner: Geelong by five points

Norm Smith: Mitch Duncan

Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (27)

Most goals: Tom Lynch (three)

First goal: Dustin Martin

Headline I'd like to see: Slam Dunc's sealer gives Ablett his hoops dream

What song will most rock the Gabba: Coming Home - Sheppard

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jordan Clark

Nathan Schmook

Winner: Geelong by three points

Norm Smith: Mitch Duncan

Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (24)

Most goals: Tom Hawkins (three)

First goal: Dustin Martin

Headline I'd like to see: Little Master sparkles in Grand farewell

What song will most rock the Gabba: Lay Down - DMA'S

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill

Ben Sutton

Winner: Geelong by 16 points

Norm Smith: Mitch Duncan

Most disposals: Mitch Duncan (25)

Most goals: Tom Hawkins (three)

First goal: Tom Lynch

Headline I'd like to see: GOAT does it again: Gaz completes fairytale finish with the sealer

What song will most rock the Gabba: Life is a Game of Changing - DMA'S

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Jordan Clark

Callum Twomey

Winner: Richmond by 19 points

Norm Smith: Dustin Martin

Most disposals: Dion Prestia (27)

Most goals: Tom Lynch (three)

First goal: Sam Menegola

Headline I'd like to see: Bolton takes mark of the year with unbelievable leap

What song will most rock the Gabba: Believe - DMA'S

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Xavier Duursma

Michael Whiting

Winner: Richmond by 11 points

Norm Smith: Trent Cotchin

Most disposals: Dion Prestia (29)

Most goals: Tom Hawkins (three)

First goal: Patrick Dangerfield

Headline I'd like to see: Let's play the Grand Final here next year

What song will most rock the Gabba: Joker and the Thief - Andrew Stockdale

Who will win the Colgate Grand Final Sprint: Bradley Hill

TOTALS

Winner: Richmond 7 - 7 Geelong

Norm Smith Medal: Mitch Duncan 3, Dustin Martin 3, Patrick Dangerfield 2, Gary Ablett, Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards, Bachar Houli, Dion Prestia