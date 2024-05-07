IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
- John Longmire gives an update on Tom McCartin, and reignites debate over a send-off rule
- The Bulldogs remain cautious over Tom Liberatore's concussion
- Is the Gabba surface up to scratch after Lions suffer more ACL injuries?
- How Collingwood is combatting slow first quarters
- Sarah Olle delivers her Wednesday Wisdom
