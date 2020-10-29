David Koch at the Power's best and fairest on Thursday night. Picture: portadelaidefc.com.au

PORT Adelaide has announced Matthew Richardson as the club's next CEO.

Richardson's appointment was announced by chairman David Koch at the club's best and fairest on Thursday night and he replaces Keith Thomas who finishes up this week after more than nine years at the helm.

Richardson has been at the club since 2001, starting as marketing manager of the Magpies in the SANFL and then progressing to CEO when the Magpies were deemed a separate entity to the Power.

In 2008, Richardson joined the Power as general manager of marketing and consumer business and was promoted in 2018 to executive general manager.

"This is arguably the most important appointment of any club. It's one never to be taken likely. It is a huge responsibility," Koch said.

"I must admit I initially wanted someone from outside the club to fill the role. Richo knows this.

"But no candidate we spoke to ever seemed to have the all-round package that Richo brings. I was always sub-consciously benchmarking them against him.

"I didn't ever want to be accused of making the easy decision so we got Andrew Demetriou's sports executive recruitment firm to scour the market and put Richo through the wringer.

"The end result was Andrew concluded we had the best person right here already."

Richardson begins his new role next Monday.