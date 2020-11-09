Zac Langdon was traded to West Coast for a third-round selection during the Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

BEING closer to friends and family is nice for West Coast recruit Zac Langdon, but he is now also able to better support partner Eli Suleska's health.

Suleska is currently in remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma, and was previously flying across the country for check-ups with her doctors in Perth.

"Her appointments, heading back every few months, I really want to be there for her when she goes back," Langdon told Trade Radio.

"I don't want to miss out on that any more. She's going well, and happy days there."

Langdon was the first trade completed in the period, with Greater Western Sydney receiving a third-round pick (currently 54) from the Eagles. That pick was then exchanged for Fremantle's Jesse Hogan.

He had played 31 games across three seasons, battling ankle and foot issues along the way.

"I just to add another dimension to the small forward line, and hopefully bring my pressure," he said.

"I want to hit the scoreboard and potentially go into the midfield and pinch-hit there, which I'd love to get back to."