Lachie Neale gets a kiss from wife Julie after winning the Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Lachie Neale has celebrated an outstanding individual season, winning his first Brownlow Medal in utterly dominant fashion.

The brilliant and prolific Lions midfielder blitzed the field to be crowned the 2020 season's fairest and best player with a staggering 31 votes from 17 games.

