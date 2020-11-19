WEST Coast has delisted dual premiership player Lewis Jetta as its list for 2021 takes shape.

The Eagles have up to five players remaining without deals for next season, with premiership ruckman Nathan Vardy among them but he is expected to be offered a two-year extension.

It leaves premiership tagger Mark Hutchings, senior regular Brendon Ah Chee, and premiership forward Daniel Venables in limbo.

No extension has been announced for young midfielder Brayden Ainsworth, who was due to come out of contract.

It is understood small forward Jamaine Jones, who was recruited as a rookie during the supplementary selection period on the eve of the 2020 season, has a deal for 2021.

The Eagles have sought advice from the AFL around their options to retain access to Venables if he was removed from their senior list given the unique circumstances of his ongoing concussion issues.

The club is also waiting for premiership small forward Willie Rioli to have his case heard by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.

Jetta, who was the only Eagle delisted on Thursday, played 75 of his 202 games with West Coast after starting his career with Sydney.

Lewis Jetta snaps the first goal of his career and in doing so also snaps a run of 19-consecutive missed shots

A member of the 2012 premiership team, he developed into a rebounding defender with the Eagles, whose brilliant kicking off half-back was a feature in the club's 2018 premiership season.

"It is always a very difficult time of the year that has been made more complex this year due to the uncertainties around AFL list sizes etc," football manager Craig Vozzo said.

"Lewis has been a highly valued member of our playing group for the last six years and will always be fondly remembered as a Chris Mainwaring medallist and a premiership player.

"We thank Lewis for his contribution to the club and wish him and his young family every success as he moves into the next phase of his life. His vibrant smile and personality will be missed around the place."

Jetta is the sixth Eagle delisted, along with Hamish Brayshaw, Mitch O'Neaill, Nic Reid, Anthony Treacy and Francis Watson, while Tom Hickey was traded to Sydney.