EVERY time an AFL Fantasy coach hears about players burning up the track, training the house down or that they're flying, an adjustment or two is made to their team.

Someone who is set for a new role, such as the common call of 'more midfield time', can see an ownership increase in Fantasy Classic or an adjustment of pre-draft rankings in Fantasy Draft.

Although there is still a month until the AAMI Community Series matches, it's important for coaches to be across the news coming out from clubland. Most important is the injury status of players. Quite a few popular players are on modified programs. Tom Mitchell is still nursing the shoulder he had surgery on in the off-season while Patrick Dangerfield hasn't joined the main group at training.

Role changes, such as Jack Ziebell to the backline or James Harmes to the midfield, can see players' stocks rise or fall.

In this week's episode of the AFL Fantasy podcast, The Traders run through what's changed at each club following their season preview episodes. Roy, Calvin and Warnie answer some of your questions as we piece together our squads six weeks out from the first lockout.

In this week's episode …

2:00 - The new-look AAMI Community Series has just one game per club this year. What does it mean for Fantasy coaches?

4:05 - Get your trades ready for the mandatory 12-day break that will be enforced for players who are concussed.

6:50 - Wayne Milera looks to be a good DEF option as he's training with the midfield group.

8:30 - A late bench selection in Draft of Jack Ziebell could prove a win if he plays off half-back.

11:30 - Tom Mitchell hasn't joined the main group as yet and it has Calvin taking him out of his side.

13:15 - The most popular selection in Fantasy Classic is Matt Rowell. Is there any worry that he isn't into full training as yet?

16:20 - After missing Hayden Young in the club preview, Calvin is keen to slot him in the backline.

19:55 - Maybe Stephen Coniglio should be higher on the watchlist.

23:00 - A move back to the midfield makes James Harmes up to 30 points underpriced.

24:40 - An update, of sorts, on the Bulldogs' midfielders.

29:30 - How's Alex Witherden tracking at the Eagles?

31:45 - Can Jordan De Goey be a mid-priced FWD option if he gets the midfield clock that's been touted?

35:00 - In the Lions' intraclub match, Joe Daniher kicked four goals.

44:15 - There are a few injury concerns at the Cats from some Fantasy relevant players.

47:20 - Can you start all three of Joe Daniher, Lance Franklin and Jeremy Cameron?

53:20 - Is Lachie Ash going to benefit from Heath Shaw and Zac Williams moving on from the Giants?

55:00 - How important is it to have 'fully-priced' players in our team, especially for captaincy?

