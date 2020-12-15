CHAMPION Data's positions are in for AFL Fantasy 2021 and we can start making some predictions as we compile our rankings for the Draft format of the game.

Putting together Fantasy Draft rankings is a big task, but around three months out from draft day, it is incredibly tricky.

We are coming off one of the weirdest years of footy and Fantasy wasn’t immune. Shortened quarters had to change our thinking and rotating personnel due to the condensed fixtures has made data from the 2020 season hard to use as a guide to project forward.

But, we’ll have a crack anyway!

Even though the majority of these players are yet to hit the training track, I’ve used the official Fantasy positions to see how the first three rounds of a 10-team league could play out. These are my rankings, coupled with how teams would select players in a snake draft with captains in play.

Of the 30 selections, 16 midfielders, six defenders, four forwards and four rucks were taken. All 10 teams in the league followed a typical drafting strategy - eg. At least one different position with each pick.

Here it is… the way-too-early top 30 Fantasy Draft rankings (that will change numerous times before draft day in March.

Round 1

The first win was not taking Luke Dunstan at pick one. Early tip: his score of 100 from his sole 2020 game will rank him as the highest averaging player and a likely auto-draft candidate. Be warned!

Max Gawn was the next highest averaging player and should be a popular first selection. I find it hard to split he and Brodie Grundy, so the big two rucks are ranked at the top.

Brownlow Medallist Lachie Neale had a career-best Fantasy year and should be in the mix as the best midfielder alongside Tom Mitchell who averaged 127 and 129 in his first two seasons at the Hawks. His return from a broken leg was modest by his loft standards, but I expect him to be at his best next season.

Lachie Whitfield and Jake Lloyd are placed in a tier of their own for defenders and as soon as one goes, the other follows.

Pick Player Club Position 2020 avg 1 Max Gawn Melb RUC 98.9 2 Brodie Grundy Coll RUC 90.8 3 Lachie Neale BL MID 98 4 Tom Mitchell Haw MID 86.2 5 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 85.9 6 Jake Lloyd Syd DEF 91.5 7 Matt Crouch Adel MID 88.6 8 Taylor Adams Coll MID 91.5 9 Zach Merrett Ess MID 92.6 10 Steele Sidebottom Coll MID/FWD 90.9

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during a dominant performance. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 2

On the turn, Steele Sidebottom was the first eligible forward taken. At this stage you could mount an argument for who will be the best of him, Josh Dunkley and Patrick Dangerfield. If either of the trio are on the board after the mid-way mark of round two, you’ve possibly got yourself a bargain.

Midfielders are really hard to rank with a blanket able to be thrown over a whole range.

A defining selection will be Adam Treloar. I’ve ranked him lower than he’s most likely go purely because of the unknown of where the points will go at the Bulldogs. Treloar has been one of the best Fantasy performers of the last few years, but who knows how it all looks at the Kennel.

Pick Player Club Position 2020 avg 11 Clayton Oliver Melb MID 91.7 12 Josh Dunkley WB MID/FWD 77.9 13 Patrick Dangerfield Geel MID/FWD 81.7 14 Josh Kelly GWS MID 84.5 15 Adam Treloar WB MID 87.8 16 Andrew Gaff WCE MID 87 17 Rory Laird Adel DEF 79.9 18 Reilly O’Brien Adel RUC 86.6 19 Jack Macrae WB MID 90.4 20 Jack Steele St K MID 91.6

Western Bulldogs recruit Adam Treloar poses in his new colours at Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 3

A bit of a run of defenders is expected here mainly as there could be a bit of a gap between the next group. Jack Crisp, Tom Stewart and Zac Williams are all a good chance to be 90-plus. It could be a bit of a reach with Williams, but the push into Carlton’s midfield is likely.

Dayne Zorko sits ahead of Dustin Martin and Michael Walters for FWDs before it becomes a raffle with your rankings picking forwards.

At this stage, midfielders average around the 100 mark. There are always plenty that will surprise, but playing it safe with midfielders who get it done year-after-year should serve most Draft coaches well.

Pick Player Club Position 2020 avg 21 Jack Crisp Coll DEF 76.1 22 Tom Stewart Geel DEF 77.1 23 Tim Taranto GWS MID 75.3 24 Mitch Duncan Geel MID 84.8 25 Luke Parker Syd MID 84.8 26 Dayne Zorko BL MID/FWD 78.9 27 Rowan Marshall St K RUC/FWD 77.3 28 Travis Boak PA MID 83.5 29 Zac Williams Carl DEF 65.6 30 Christian Petracca Melb MID 86.4

Zac Williams shows his class. Picture: AFL Photos



