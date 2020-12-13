The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL Fantasy pre-season has officially begun with the players' positions announced last week by Champion Data.

Every listed player has been assigned a position, or two in the case of dual-position players, based on the 2020 season. Fantasy Classic prices will be worked on and are set to be revealed in the coming weeks, while those keen to prepare for their Fantasy Draft can start ranking their players.

FANTASY SHAKE-UP Who's lost DPP status, big-name forwards, draftee positions

In Fantasy Classic, the aim is to build the best initial team under the salary cap and trade your way to an ideal line-up of 22 by the finals. Roy has picked what he believes will be the best 22 of 2021 and shares his thoughts in the podcast below.

Jake Lloyd, Lachie Neale and Max Gawn - the highest scoring defender, midfielder and ruck respectively - are the No.1 selections in the Rollin' 22 but it is a newly named forward who Roy ranks in the top forward spot.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS 10 biggest Fantasy moves from the Trade Period

Also, Warnie runs through some of the other interesting position changes from last season's data and attempts to compile his Fantasy Draft ranks. Meanwhile, Calvin starts crunching the numbers of players who he believes will offer some value in Fantasy Classic.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode …

3:00 - Some names from the 2020 NAB AFL Draft that could be Fantasy relevant next season.

5:30 - 20 minute quarters are back and last year's stats need to be adjusted.

10:20 - The forwards have had a complete shake-up as the positions for 2021 are confirmed.

14:50 - Lachie Whitfield is now a defender.

17:10 - Roy reveals his best 22 players of 2021 with his Rollin' 22.

20:05 - Who are the top ranked midfielders?

26:00 - The boys consider how the first round plays out in Fantasy Draft.

28:45 - Player price calculations are underway with the salary cap revealed.

30:15 - Both Joe Daniher and Lance Franklin will be priced at under 50. Who would you take in Fantasy Classic?

32:00 - Matt Rowell will receive a discount.

36:00 - Classic ruck combos are discussed.

Stay across AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders during the off-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.