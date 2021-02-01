WEST Coast and Fremantle AFL and AFLW players are following WA Government instructions and are now restricted to one hour of outdoor exercise per day with one other teammate.

The Perth metropolitan region was forced into a five-day lockdown at 6pm AWST on Sunday after a security guard at a hotel quarantine venue tested positive to coronavirus.

The Eagles and Dockers have closed their training venues and players will follow the same Government instructions as all people affected, a club spokesperson confirmed.

That means exercising outdoors with one other person and for one hour a day, with restrictions due to lift at 6pm AWST on Friday, February 5.

Pre-season games are weeks away, with the AAMI Community Series due to launch on Thursday, March 4, with clubs arranging separate practice games at least one week prior with a club in their state.

The Dockers' AFLW team was due to fly out of Perth on Saturday for its round two clash with Adelaide on Sunday, while West Coast was scheduled to fly separately ahead of Saturday's clash with Greater Western Sydney in Adelaide.

Adelaide’s AFLW side flew home from Perth on Sunday night, having played West Coast on Saturday afternoon. The Crows shared the flight back with GWS’ AFLW side, who played on Sunday.

The Giants have since flown home to Sydney on Monday morning – returning to their home city for the first time since January 1 – and are working under NSW Government guidelines, which will see them self-isolate until 9pm AEDT on Friday.

We’re on the way back to Sydney! We’ll follow NSW Government health advice and hope to have a full update on training and games very soon. pic.twitter.com/RyqyRkwZdD — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) February 1, 2021

This timing is in line with the end of the West Australian lockdown. Players are unable to leave their house for exercise in that time.

All Adelaide players and staff who made the trip have been told to quarantine for two weeks and are not allowed out for exercise.

The Crows are awaiting further information and guidance from the South Australian Government and the AFL.

Star midfielder Anne Hatchard suffered a corked calf in the win over the Eagles, and in the case the Crows are allowed to play this weekend, is unlikely to take to the field given she is not able to fully rehab the injury while at quarantining at home.

The AFL was contacted for comment on its plans for the WA clubs and wider competition as pre-season training and round two of the AFLW continues.

The League's priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the game and in the wider community, and the AFL's response will continue to be led by government and health officials.