Collingwood Integrity Committee member Peter Murphy faces the media during the 'Do Better' report unveiling. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD directors Peter Murphy and Mark Korda will share presidential duties while the club searches for Eddie McGuire's replacement.

McGuire resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, after 22 years as club president.

Murphy has been a club director since 2018 and faced the media, with McGuire, following the leak of the Do Better report. It was McGuire's performance in this press conference - and his 'proud day' comments - that ultimately led to his sudden departure.

>> WATCH McGUIRE'S FULL RESIGNATION SPEECH N THE PLAYER BELOW

Korda has been on the board since 2007.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Eddie McGuire's full resignation speech Collingwood president Eddie McGuire announces he has resigned, effective immediately

Collingwood started its search for a new president when McGuire announced that 2021 would be his final year in the role late last year.

BARRETT McGuire's 'proud' story full of wrong words

Board member Christine Holgate (the former Australia Post chief executive) is chairing the process and the club believes it is expected to have a suitable replacement within eight weeks.

Collingwood said in a statement that it would consider internal and external candidates.

More to come