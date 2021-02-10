COLLINGWOOD directors Peter Murphy and Mark Korda will share presidential duties while the club searches for Eddie McGuire's replacement.
McGuire resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday, after 22 years as club president.
Murphy has been a club director since 2018 and faced the media, with McGuire, following the leak of the Do Better report. It was McGuire's performance in this press conference - and his 'proud day' comments - that ultimately led to his sudden departure.
Korda has been on the board since 2007.
Collingwood started its search for a new president when McGuire announced that 2021 would be his final year in the role late last year.
Board member Christine Holgate (the former Australia Post chief executive) is chairing the process and the club believes it is expected to have a suitable replacement within eight weeks.
Collingwood said in a statement that it would consider internal and external candidates.
