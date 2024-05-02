ADELAIDE bounced back to form with a stirring 30-point Showdown win over Port Adelaide on Thursday night, making it three wins on the trot over its arch-rival.
The Power's inaccuracy proved costly, kicking 2.14 after quarter-time as the Crows got to work around the ground to grind out the 12.6 (78) to 5.18 (48) win at Adelaide Oval.
Izak Rankine kicked three goals and set up two others, while Jake Soligo was awarded the Showdown medal after collecting 27 touches (14 contested), four clearances and 10 tackles.
Power skipper Connor Rozee again failed to finish because of a hamstring concern and was subbed out at three-quarter time, while teammates Mitch Georgiades and Lachie Jones appeared to suffer leg injuries in a loss which leaves Port with a 5-3 win-loss record.
The Crows move to 3-5 and hold overall boasting rights over Port: in 55 games between the SA rivals, Adelaide now has a 28-27 edge.
Fellow on-ballers Matt Crouch (28 touches), Jordan Dawson (24) and Rory Laird (26) were busy and Darcy Fogarty (two goals) was a standout in attack.
Veteran Taylor Walker also booted two goals while Mark Keane and Josh Worrell were superb in defence.
Port vice-captain Zak Butters gathered a game-high 33 disposals and Miles Bergman (20 touches) and Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines (22) battled gamely.
Jason Horne-Francis (two goals) was damaging in spurts and Dan Houston (20 possessions) was accomplished at half-back.
Horne-Francis almost singlehandedly willed the Power back into the contest late in the game, kicking a goal either side of three-quarter time to reduce the margin to three straight kicks.
Adelaide's Fogarty booted two first-quarter goals in a 90-second burst to set the tone for the Crows early.
When his teammate Walker took possession at half-forward, had a bounce, and slotted from 50m, the Crows were 18-1 up.
Port's Charlie Dixon settled his side before two more Adelaide goals created a 23-point buffer.
The Power rallied with two late strikes, with Todd Marshall's long-range effort reducing their deficit to eight points at quarter-time.
Adelaide gradually edged further ahead in a low-scoring second term with Rankine and Lachlan Sholl scoring while keeping Port goalless.
The Crows led by 19 points at half-time, 7.2 to 3.7, and again made another move in the third term.
After Walker booted his second major, Rankine produced a trademark goal - from one step and a tight angle - to put Adelaide 31 points ahead.
The Power clawed one back through Horne-Francis but the Crows were still in command by 23 points at three quarter-time, 9.4 to 4.11.
Adelaide iced the victory with three consecutive goals to end the match.
Connor's injury concern
Connor Rozee came into the match with questions over his fitness after failing to finish last Friday night's win against St Kilda due to a hamstring issue, however he was cleared to play and took his spot in the grudge match. But he was far below his explosive best and left the field early in the third quarter. After an extended 13-minute stint on the bench, the Power skipper returned to play but his revival was short-lived, subbed out at three-quarter time with hamstring tightness.
Farewell Rory Sloane
Much-loved Crows veteran Rory Sloane was farewelled in front of an adoring Adelaide Oval crowd after announcing his retirement this week. The 34-year-old did a lap of honour pre-game and was chaired off by long-time teammates Taylor Walker and Matt Crouch after the win. The former club captain called time on his career after undergoing eye surgery in the pre-season. He did everything he could to prolong his career, but ultimately couldn't ignore the medical advice that forced his retirement to avoid causing further damage to his eye.
A rivalry like no other
The South Australian foes have now clashed 55 times, with a remarkably even winning record between the sides - Adelaide has won 28 times, Port 27. In further proof to the fierce rivalry, one in every three Showdowns has been decided by 10 points or less. But it's Adelaide who holds bragging rights after three consecutive Showdown triumphs following wins in both clashes last year. Thursday night's victory was season-defining for the Crows, who now move to a 3-5 win-loss record with games against last year's Grand Finalists Brisbane and Collingwood to come in the next fortnight.
ADELAIDE 5.0 7.2 9.4 12.6 (78)
PORT ADELAIDE 3.4 3.7 4.11 5.18 (48)
GOALS
Adelaide: Rankine 3, Fogarty 2, Walker 2, Cook, Keays, McHenry, Rachele, Sholl
Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis 2, Dixon, Marshall, Rioli
BEST
Adelaide: Soligo, Rankine, Crouch, Keane, Worrell, Walker
Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis, Wines, Butters, Bergman
INJURIES
Adelaide: Nil
Port Adelaide: Georgiades (knee), Jones (leg) Rozee (hamstring)
SUBSTITUTES
Adelaide: Brodie Smith (replaced Daniel Curtin at three-quarter time)
Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead (replaced Connor Rozee at three-quarter time)
Crowd: 52,106 at Adelaide Oval