THE AFL is pleased to announce tickets for the 2021 AAMI Community Series will go on sale from Monday March 1, 2021.

Competing Club members and AFL members will receive free entry to these games, however, will be required to redeem a $0 ticket via the ticket agent listed below in advance of the match for entry.

This is to ensure each AAMI Community Series venue is COVID-safe.

For the general public, tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for concession. Children aged under 15 are free but still require a $0 ticket to enter a venue.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said she was looking forward to seeing supporters safely attend each match of the 2021 AAMI Community Series.

"We are really looking forward to supporters being able to safely attend AAMI Community Series matches across the country, particularly in states where supporters have not been able to attend a men’s game in over a year," Rogers said.

"The AAMI Community Series continues to play an important role for AFL clubs and supporters across the country and we thank everyone in the game for their understanding as we worked through ticketing arrangements for the Series."

Ticket on-sale times

Monday, March 1 - Members 12pm, General Public 3pm (local time)

Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium – ticketmaster.com.au

Collingwood v Richmond, Marvel Stadium – ticketmaster.com.au

Geelong Cats v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium – ticketmaster.com.au

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium – ticketmaster.com.au

Gold Coast SUNS v Brisbane Lions, Metricon Stadium – ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, March 3 – Members 12pm, General Public 3pm (local time)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Flinders University Stadium - ticketmaster.com.au

North Melbourne v Hawthorn, Arden Street – ticketmaster.com.au

GWS GIANTS v Sydney Swans, GIANTS Stadium – ticketmaster.com.au

West Coast Eagles v Fremantle, Optus Stadium – ticketmaster.com.au





Please note:

Tickets are subject to capacity and availability.

Tickets will not be available to purchase from the venue on match day with only mobile ticketing in place for the Series.

All matches of the 2021 AAMI Community Series will be broadcast live on FOX FOOTY and Kayo.