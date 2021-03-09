Zac Williams celebrates a goal during the AAMI Community Series clash between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON will challenge Zac Williams' one-match suspension at the AFL Tribunal, with the Blues making a last-ditch bid to have their gun free agency recruit available for their round one blockbuster against reigning premiers Richmond.

Williams was offered a one-match ban by the Match Review on Monday, having collected St Kilda youngster Hunter Clark with a high bump in the first nine seconds of his new side's AAMI Community Series defeat on Thursday night.

Clark was dazed after the incident, but played out the game, with the bump graded by Match Review Officer Michael Christian as careless conduct with medium impact to the head.

WATCH: Why Williams has been hit with a one-game ban Zac Williams faces a suspension for rough conduct on Hunter Clark and could miss round one

Such gradings constitute a one-match ban, which would see Williams miss his first opportunity to make his Carlton debut following a high-profile free agency switch from Greater Western Sydney last November.

Carlton is likely to contest the 'medium impact' grading of Williams' ban, given Clark was not forced from the field as a result of the blow and played out the match to finish with 21 disposals and eight clearances.

Should the club therefore be successful in lowering the charge to 'low impact', Williams' penalty would be downgraded to a fine and he would be available to meet Richmond next Thursday night in the AFL's season-opener.