Richmond captain Trent Cotchin in action against Carlton in round one, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND captain Trent Cotchin will miss Thursday's night's season-opener against Carlton at the MCG with illness.

Doubt swirled around Cotchin's fitness after it emerged he missed the Tigers' training session on Thursday, and the club confirmed his absence on Friday afternoon, just hours before the first bounce at 7.25pm AEDT.

One of emergencies Marlion Pickett, Mabior Chol, Jack Ross and Will Martyn will come into the 22 for the MCG blockbuster, while another of that quartet will make history when they are named as the first 'medical substitute' for an AFL game.

Cotchin and rebounding defender Bachar Houli (calf) are the only members of the Richmond outfit which won the 2020 flag against Geelong to be enforced absentees against Carlton.

Josh Caddy and Jake Aarts were selected in the R1 team but were left out of the 2020 Grand Final team.