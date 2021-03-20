Taylor Duryea in action against Collingwood in round one. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Round One Collingwood v Western Bulldogs match of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. One charges was laid.

Charge Laid:

Taylor Duryea, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Striking Josh Thomas, Collingwood, during the second quarter of the Round One match between Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs, played at the MCG on Friday March 19.

In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.