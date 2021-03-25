Jamie Elliott leaves the field in pain during the round two clash between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on March 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Jamie Elliott is facing a stint on the sidelines, with his manager revealing there is a "small crack" in his fibula.

The 28-year-old was taken off during the second quarter of Thursday night's win over Carlton at the MCG clutching his leg after making a prominent start with two goals.

Magpies medical substitute Trey Ruscoe was immediately brought into the game as Elliott was taken off for assessment.

>> WATCH ELLIOTT GO DOWN IN THE PLAYER BELOW

"I think unfortunately you might find there's a small crack in Jamie Elliott's fibula," Elliott's manager Adam Ramanauskas said on Melbourne radio station RSN on Friday morning.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Massive Magpie blow with Elliott done for night The luckless Jamie Elliott is helped off the field after injuring his ankle following an awkward landing

"They're not sure on the severity of that crack, he went to hospital for scans last night.

"They're just waiting on that final result."

Elliott has endured a horrible run with injury during his 125-game career, missing lengthy periods due to soft-tissue, back and ankle issues.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said post-match the club is "hoping for the best" on Elliott's latest setback.

BLUES v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

The Magpies are expected to provide an update on Elliott's condition later on Friday.