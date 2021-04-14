RICHMOND has recalled triple-premiership forward Daniel Rioli for Thursday night's clash against St Kilda, with the Tigers making two changes as they push to avoid a third straight defeat.

The 2-2 Tigers have also recalled Kamdyn McIntosh after the premiership wingman completed his 12-day concussion protocol, following a collision with Sydney defender Dane Rampe in round three.

Midfielders Jack Ross and Will Martyn have been omitted for Maddie's Match against the 2-2 Saints, who go in unchanged for the clash at Marvel Stadium.

Richmond chose not to call on young ruckman Callum Coleman-Jones, who has been named as an emergency after his 10-match club-imposed suspension finished.

Draftee Maurice Rioli jnr has also been named as an emergency, alongside Ross and Hugo Ralphsmith, with round four substitute Josh Caddy not named in the 26.

Rioli jnr, who was recruited with pick No.51 as a father-son selection in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, is the son of Richmond great Maurice Rioli snr and is yet to debut.

The Saints' round four substitute, Ben Long, remains an emergency this week after not being required in a thrilling comeback win against West Coast.

Midfielder Luke Dunstan and ruckman Paul Hunter are on standby for Zak Jones and Rowan Marshall, while Irish rookie Darragh Joyce is also an emergency.

St Kilda v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

ST KILDA

In:

Out: B.Long (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Long (unused)

RICHMOND

In: K.McIntosh, D.Rioli

Out: J.Ross (omitted), W.Martyn (omitted), J.Caddy (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Caddy (unused)