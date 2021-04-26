The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday matches of Round Six has been completed. One charge was laid with no other incidents requiring an explanation.

Charges Laid:

Daniel McKenzie, St Kilda, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Ollie Wines, Port Adelaide, during the third quarter of the Round Six match between Port Adelaide and St Kilda, played at Adelaide Oval on Sunday April 25, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.