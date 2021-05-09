The AFL wishes to advise the Match Review of the Saturday matches of Round Eight has been completed. Ten charges were laid.

Charges laid:

Touk Miller, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Nick Coffield, St Kilda, during the second quarter of the Round Eight match between the Gold Coast SUNS and St Kilda, played at Metricon Stadium on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Could key Sun be in MRO trouble for high hit? Nick Coffield left dazed following this high hit from Touk Miller

Tim Membrey, St Kilda, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round Eight match between the Gold Coast SUNS and St Kilda, played at Metricon Stadium on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $1500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1000 sanction.



Max King, St Kilda, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round Eight match between the Gold Coast SUNS and St Kilda, played at Metricon Stadium on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Dan Butler, St Kilda, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round Eight match between the Gold Coast SUNS and St Kilda, played at Metricon Stadium on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Lemmens body slams Butler as tempers flare after half-time siren Gold Coast and St Kilda players in heated half-time fight

Sam Collins, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round Eight match between the Gold Coast SUNS and St Kilda, played at Metricon Stadium on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Oleg Markov, Gold Coast SUNS, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round Eight match between the Gold Coast SUNS and St Kilda, played at Metricon Stadium on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Jeremy Finlayson, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Striking Zach Merrett, Essendon, during the first quarter of the Round Eight match between the GWS GIANTS and Essendon, played at GIANTS Stadium on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Is key Giant in MRO trouble for this high hit on Bombers star? Giants forward Jeremy Finlayson has been reported after making high contact with Zach Merrett

Steven May, Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Lance Franklin, Sydney Swans, during the first quarter of the Round Eight match between Melbourne and the Sydney Swans, played at the MCG on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Hayden McLean, Sydney Swans, has been charged with Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction) Harrison Petty, Melbourne, during the third quarter of the Round Eight match between Melbourne and the Sydney Swans, played at the MCG on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $2500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



Scott Lycett, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Ned McHenry, Adelaide Crows, during the first quarter of the Round Eight match between Port Adelaide and the Adelaide Crows, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday May 8, 2021.



In summary, he has been referred directly to the Tribunal and cannot accept an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Severe Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a direct referral to the Tribunal and the player cannot accept an early plea.