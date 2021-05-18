A BIG part of Brisbane's five-game winning streak has been the surge in form – and improved discipline - of captain Dayne Zorko.

By no means was the 32-year-old poor as the Lions spluttered to a 1-3 season start, he just wasn't the dynamic ball-winning, penetrating midfielder he is at his best.

Perhaps of most concern in the early rounds though was his ill-discipline, giving away 16 free kicks in the first four matches to lead the competition in that category.

It wasn't the sort of output any captain wants.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions skipper assists and goals in hot minute Dayne Zorko has chipped in for Brisbane's 13th and 14th goals in a row with an assist then brilliant crumbing snap

That's all changed now though, as Zorko has tidied up some "technical things" and resumed his role as a vital cog in Brisbane's midfield chain.

After being hampered by calf and Achilles problems for much of 2020, Zorko looks back to his zippy best, racking up 34 disposals and 14 score involvements in the 73-point romp over Gold Coast on Saturday night.

It was his heftiest output, by numbers, in his past 54 games.

I was just over-anxious to get a result and change the momentum of the game, and when you come in as hot as I do, you're bound to give away a few free kicks - Dayne Zorko

Brisbane's skipper said the absence of Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale had given him more time on-ball and meant a variety of players had to take on extra responsibility.

"When Lachie goes out, he's been such a driving force, we lose a little bit in there," Zorko said.

"I've spent a little bit more time in the midfield than if Lachie was playing. I think that's helped."

Zorko is quietly putting together an excellent season.

Brisbane's Lachie Neale grimaces in pain after suffering an ankle injury against Carlton in round six, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

His pressure never wavers, ranked sixth in the competition for pressure acts and 10th for tackles.

Zorko said he addressed his ill-discipline after the round four loss to the Western Bulldogs and found some answers.

"A lot of them were technical things," he said.

"High free kicks where I was just over-anxious to get a result and change the momentum of the game, and when you come in as hot as I do, you're bound to give away a few.

"A lot were due to that and, I guess over the last month, I haven't changed the way I've gone about it, I've just picked up a few technical things at training that have probably helped."

No-one questions Dayne Zorko's hardness at the ball or the man. Picture: Getty Images

It's his use of ball-in-hand that has also improved recently.

During Brisbane's five-game winning streak, Zorko has averaged nine score involvements a game, up from 6.5 over the opening month.

He is now fourth for score involvements across the league and has moved into second for goal assists, showing his versatility and value in both attack and defence.

Zorko said despite the Lions' slow start to the year, there was no panic at the Gabba.

"Although we were playing, in my opinion, some OK football, certainly not our best, we had some players under-performing," he said.

"What we've seen in the last month is a lot more consistency.

"We hadn't spoken about where our season was heading, we just knew we had to get back to what we did really well over the last few years and I think over the last month we've done that."