Sam Walsh and his Blues teammates look dejected after losing in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COACH David Teague concedes Carlton isn't progressing as quickly as it would like but is confident its "light bulb moment" isn't far away.

The Blues came into the season with high hopes but sit 3-6 before Saturday's clash with 17th-placed Hawthorn at the MCG.

"To be honest the progress probably hasn't been as quick with this group as it has in the past," Teague told reporters on Thursday.

Carlton coach David Teague speaks with Liam Stocker during the loss to Melbourne in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Probably early doors when I first took over, it was quicker. It's a tough one, it can be really frustrating, particularly for our fans.

"We're probably not progressing as quick but we're still seeing small bits of growth and the challenge for us is to keep growing, keep our habits really strong.

"I'm reading a book at the moment 'Atomic Habits' and they talk about this light bulb moment where it just pops and right now we're waiting for that to happen.

"But we're really confident the way they train, the way they prepare it's going to happen at some stage."

Access All Areas takes a look at Carlton's win over traditional rival Essendon, and the two players who have stood up all year for the Blues

Before the 2019 season, the Blues released a strategic plan that aimed to deliver premierships at both AFL and AFLW level by 2023.

Teague emphasised improvement was "never linear" but backed his 13th-placed side to find their groove.

"It isn't linear, we've seen other teams just pop really quickly and for us it hasn't happened," he said.

"We do feel confident though that when we start to win that we've built a foundation that will allow us to sustain that."

Meanwhile, Teague said he had no update on Patrick Cripps' contract situation, despite reports the co-captain will re-sign imminently.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 16: Patrick Cripps, Ed Curnow and their Blues team mates look dejected after losing the round 9 AFL match between the Melbourne Demons and the Carlton Blues at Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 16, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

Teague was also "pretty confident a deal will get done" with in-form Harry McKay, who is out of contract at season's end.

McKay will continue to play through a niggling shoulder injury.

Teague said the key forward had injured his shoulder a few weeks ago and had aggravated it in Sunday's loss to Melbourne - but the injury was getting better every week.

Jack Silvagni (concussion) will be in the mix to face Hawthorn but Teague expected Jack Martin (knee) to be another week away.