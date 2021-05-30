IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news after another huge round day of football.
In this episode ...
- The cost COVID as teams flee Melbourne
- Why Bombers make finals
- Jack Riewoldt's massive mark: Is it better than Nick's?
- Flag warning: Don't underestimate Geelong
- AFLW Sign and Trade Period starts at midday: What will happen to Tayla Harris?
0:28 – Could Victorian lockdown see a return of hubs?
2:43 – The financial severity of empty grandstands
4:09 – The young Bombers are flying
5:31 – Essendon's in-form forward line
6:09 – 'The best small forward in the competition'
8:06 – Nick v Jack: Which mark was better?
11:48 – Warning: Geelong is beautifully placed
13:18 – Premiership credentials erased for top-of-the-table Demons
14:45 – Will Tayla Harris find a new home?
15:48 – Why clubs are hesitant to recruit Tayla