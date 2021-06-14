Riley Thilthorpe after the win over St Kilda in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S young gun Riley Thilthorpe is the round 13 NAB AFL Rising Star after his match-winning performance against St Kilda on Saturday night.

Thilthorpe kicked a miraculous goal with just one minute remaining to seal a remarkable come-from-behind win in Cairns.

With his team trailing by a point and the clock winding down, Thilthorpe took possession of the ball with his back to the Crows' goal, 15m out. Somehow, last year's No.2 draft pick managed to kick the ball directly over his head and through the posts to give Adelaide the lead.

Young Crows forward kicks unbelievable match-winner Riley Thilthorpe has completed his side's come-from-behind win with this game-winning goal

It was his second goal of the final quarter to give him three for the match and 16 from eight games for the season.

"It feels good to be recognised, but the win on the night was more important to me," Thilthorpe said.

"My goal is to keep winning with this Crows side, keep getting picked for games and continue to improve.

"The Rising Star nomination is certainly appreciated though."

Thilthorpe is the second Crow to get nominated after Lachie Sholl in round four.