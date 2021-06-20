WHO WILL get the chocolates when bitter rivals Hawthorn and Essendon lock horns in Launceston this afternoon?

It's no secret these two powerhouse clubs of the 1980s aren't fond of each other.

Tickets for the much-anticipated encounter were snapped up in hours after it was announced the game would be relocated from the MCG to University of Tasmania Stadium following Victoria's recent COVID outbreak.

In 22 matches at the ground since 2015, the Hawks have lost just four times (including a draw).

They go into this match having won six of the past 10 clashes between the sides, including a remarkable come-from-behind win in the opening round of the 2021 season.

But the Bombers will be desperate for the four points as they bid to stay in touch with the top eight.

Among the inclusions are former best and fairest winner Devon Smith, ruckman Sam Draper and key forward Peter Wright, but that's been offset somewhat by the loss of injured trio Andrew McGrath, David Zaharakis and Alec Waterman.

The Hawks, on the other hand, are riding the momentum of last Friday night's victory over the Swans at the SCG.

They will unveil another debutant in Lachie Bramble, who was signed in the pre-season. James Cousins is the Hawks' other inclusion for the game.

Hawthorn v Essendon at UTAS Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: Conor Nash

Essendon: Tom Cutler